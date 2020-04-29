Google's Pixel 4a is said to be available on Vodafone Germany from May 22, according to Caschys (via Android Police) which looked at internal carrier documents.

Reasoning backward, it's possible Google could announce the Pixel 4a around a week before launch as it has done in the past, placing it right at the time where it would have been hosting I/O. Alternatively, it could announce them like the Pixel Buds, with sales beginning at or shortly after an announcement post.

Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL are expensive phones with obvious cons for regular users (poor battery life) and not-so-obvious benefits (soli). The Pixel 4a, a smaller, probably more value-friendly phone with all of the pros and few of the cons makes more sense for many. A fingerprint sensor in lieu of facial recognition, a bigger battery, more RAM, a reputation built on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, and it already sounds like a winner.

Throw in Apple's iPhone SE which — despite its lackluster battery life — remains appealing because of the price and software, and it's clear to see why this phone exists.

