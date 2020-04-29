What you need to know
- Google is probably launching the Pixel 4a in the middle of May.
- Internal carrier documents put the shipping date for the company's first mid-range phone on May 22.
- The Pixel 4a was previously expected to launch at the now-canceled Google I/O developer's conference.
Google's Pixel 4a is said to be available on Vodafone Germany from May 22, according to Caschys (via Android Police) which looked at internal carrier documents.
Reasoning backward, it's possible Google could announce the Pixel 4a around a week before launch as it has done in the past, placing it right at the time where it would have been hosting I/O. Alternatively, it could announce them like the Pixel Buds, with sales beginning at or shortly after an announcement post.
Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL are expensive phones with obvious cons for regular users (poor battery life) and not-so-obvious benefits (soli). The Pixel 4a, a smaller, probably more value-friendly phone with all of the pros and few of the cons makes more sense for many. A fingerprint sensor in lieu of facial recognition, a bigger battery, more RAM, a reputation built on the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, and it already sounds like a winner.
Throw in Apple's iPhone SE which — despite its lackluster battery life — remains appealing because of the price and software, and it's clear to see why this phone exists.
Google Pixel 4a: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Predator: Hunting Grounds is a bad game and not worth your money
Predator: Hunting Grounds takes a beloved franchise and makes a game not at all worthy of its name. It has a few good things going for it (cross-play!) that are undermined by just about everything else.
Latest Galaxy S20 update brings the May 2020 Android security patch
Samsung has started pushing the May 2020 Android security update for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones already. The update is currently rolling out in parts of Europe.
GizmoWatch 2 review: A near perfect kids smartwatch
The GizmoWatch 2 from Verizon is a wonderful piece of tech for your kid. If your youngster is begging you for a phone and you aren't quite ready to fully open them up to the world wide web, then it may be worth checking out this watch.
Your OnePlus 8 Pro deserves only the best screen protectors
We love the OnePlus 8 Pro, especially its 120Hz AMOLED display. A screen protector is installed on the phone out of the box, but if you find yourself needing a new one, here's what we recommend buying.