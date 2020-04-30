We're expecting Google to unveil the Pixel 4a any day now, likely through a simple press release seeing as how Google I/O 2020 is no longer happening. The phone has been leaked to death at this point, and most recently, a tech YouTuber out of Cuba has shared camera samples from the phone.

In the tweet above, Julio Lusson showcases photos from the Pixel 4a next to the same shot taken with a Redmi Note 7. Even if you aren't a huge photography nerd, it doesn't take long to see that the Pixel 4a has a far superior camera.

Looking at the picture of the Loudred figurine, the Pixel 4a has much better colors and isn't nearly as noisy as the Redmi Note 7. As for the outdoor shot, we once again have better colors with an overall warmer tone. The image also appears to be more in focus.