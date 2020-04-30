Google Pixel 4a leaked renderSource: 91Mobiles / @OnLeaks

What you need to know

  • Camera samples from the Pixel 4a were shared on Twitter by a tech YouTuber in Cuba.
  • The samples from the phone are compared to a Redmi Note 7.
  • As we've been expecting, the images look quite nice.

We're expecting Google to unveil the Pixel 4a any day now, likely through a simple press release seeing as how Google I/O 2020 is no longer happening. The phone has been leaked to death at this point, and most recently, a tech YouTuber out of Cuba has shared camera samples from the phone.

In the tweet above, Julio Lusson showcases photos from the Pixel 4a next to the same shot taken with a Redmi Note 7. Even if you aren't a huge photography nerd, it doesn't take long to see that the Pixel 4a has a far superior camera.

Looking at the picture of the Loudred figurine, the Pixel 4a has much better colors and isn't nearly as noisy as the Redmi Note 7. As for the outdoor shot, we once again have better colors with an overall warmer tone. The image also appears to be more in focus.

Source: Julio Lusson

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the Pixel 4a is rumored to have just a 12MP sensor while the Redmi Note 7 has a 48MP one. As we've seen and said before, a higher megapixel count is not fully indicative of a good camera. It's also important to note that we can't confirm that these pictures were actually taken with the Pixel 4a, so consume this with a grain of salt.

If you know anything about the Pixel 3a, this shouldn't be very surprising. The Pixel 3a continues to offer one of the best cameras you can get on a phone for less than $500, and in some instances, can still very much compete with substantially more expensive flagships.

It's unclear how much of a camera improvement the Pixel 4a will offer over the 3a, but these early results are very promising.

Google Pixel 4a: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors!

