Google's Pixel 4a 5G is brings most of the major features of the much more expensive Pixel 5 to an affordable price point. And now the phone, launched just a few weeks ago, has gotten its first major price cut in the UK, just in time for Black Friday. Amazon UK has the Google Pixel 4a 5G for 10% off, or a saving of £50, bringing it down to just £449.

That means for £150 less than the top-tier Pixel 5, you can get the same Snapdragon 765G processor, same slick Pixel software experience, and the same camera setup as our pick for best Android cameraphone.

Google Pixel 4a 5G | £449 at Amazon UK The Pixel 4a 5G's appeal goes beyond the addition of 5G connectivity. You'll also get a fantastic ultrawide rear camera, a bigger display and quicker gaming performance thanks to the speedier Snapdragon 765G chipset. And with a 3,800mAh battery onboard, battery anxiety should become a thing of the past. £449 at Amazon UK

If you'd prefer a smaller form factor, wireless charging and a faster screen, the retailer also has the Pixel 5 available refurbished for as little as £529, a decent saving in itself. And as previously reported, the vanilla Pixel 4a still available for a tempting £319 if you just want the basics.

Nevertheless, the Pixel 4a 5G strikes a great balance between performance and affordability at its new Black Friday price point, with the main draw being that legendary Pixel camera setup. Reviewing the Pixel 4a 5G back in October, AC's Hayato Huseman said:

One of the main perks of Google's Pixel line is its incredible camera system. You can take great photos, day or night, with all sorts of different camera modes like Night Sight, Astrophotography, and various video stabilization modes. The 4a 5G is also guaranteed to receive at least three years of software support, including major platform updates.

If you held off picking up a new Pixel phone when they debuted a month ago, now's a great time to jump in.