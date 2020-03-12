When you think of phones with the best cameras, Google's Pixel lineup no doubt comes to mind. While the camera on the aptly named Pixel has always impressed users and reviewers for stills, it often left us less than impressed when it comes to video. It doesn't help that Google decided to exclude recording at 4K 60fps while most other flagships do not.

We've heard excuses from Google ranging from storage concerns to nobody needs to record videos at 4K 60fps, but that still doesn't change the fact that other flagships offer it. Plus, judging by the complaints, I would say even if people don't need to shoot video at 4K 60fps, they apparently still want to.

Well, it looks like Google is ready to give in and finally add the option to shoot video at 4K 60fps with an update. According to cstark27, a senior member at XDA and GCam modder, they discovered a new video recording mode labeled "camcorder.4k60fps" while examining the Google Camera 7.4 APK.