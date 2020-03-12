Pixel 4 XL camerasSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • A new 4K 60fps mode is referenced in the latest leaked version of the Google Camera app.
  • It's still uncertain which Pixel models will receive the new shooting mode or when the update will happen.
  • XDA-Developers also discovered Google is working on a 4K 24fps shooting mode in the previous APK teardown.

When you think of phones with the best cameras, Google's Pixel lineup no doubt comes to mind. While the camera on the aptly named Pixel has always impressed users and reviewers for stills, it often left us less than impressed when it comes to video. It doesn't help that Google decided to exclude recording at 4K 60fps while most other flagships do not.

We've heard excuses from Google ranging from storage concerns to nobody needs to record videos at 4K 60fps, but that still doesn't change the fact that other flagships offer it. Plus, judging by the complaints, I would say even if people don't need to shoot video at 4K 60fps, they apparently still want to.

Well, it looks like Google is ready to give in and finally add the option to shoot video at 4K 60fps with an update. According to cstark27, a senior member at XDA and GCam modder, they discovered a new video recording mode labeled "camcorder.4k60fps" while examining the Google Camera 7.4 APK.

Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more

Google Camera 7.4 4k60fpsSource: XDA-Developers

Currently, this is still an unreleased version of the Google Camera app that leaked out, and unfortunately, there is no information about which Pixel phones will be supported. We also don't know when the new feature will be enabled. Google could still be testing the new shooting mode internally, and just because the code is there doesn't mean we'll see it any time soon.

The good news is, Google is at least working on it. Additionally, XDA-Developers also uncovered that support for 4K 24fps in the Google Camera 7.3 APK. It seems that Google is finally taking video recording more seriously on its series of Pixel phones. Perhaps we could see these new shooting modes debut in the next big Pixel feature drop.

Get More Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.