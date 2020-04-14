If you follow Google's Pixel phones and are a fan of them, you probably know that buying one at launch is never a good idea. Google's shown that it can be extremely quick to offer steep discounts on its phones shortly after release, and we're seeing that yet again.

About six months after launching back in October, Google is now offering a $300 instant discount on the Pixel 4 lineup — bringing the baseline Pixel 4 down to just $499 and making the Pixel 4 XL $599.

Those are serious savings, and looking through the AC forums, it has some of our members talking about whether or not now is the time to finally pick up the phone.

What say you? Are you going to get the Pixel 4 with the new $300 off discount?

