Pistol Whip is adding its 11th scene today, titled High Priestess, in a free download for all players. Just as the rest of the scenes in the game are designed around an inspired concept and paired with a song that backs the concept up, High Priestess was inspired by the hallway fight scene in the movie Oldboy and features a brand new song from Kannibalen Records. Each level in Pistol Whip features unique variations on the core gameplay, and High Priestess sports the most pistol-whipping (melee attacks) you'll be doing yet.

The High Priestess update brings the game to version 0.6.0.6 and doesn't just add a new scene, it also revamps significant portions of how your actions are scored. Two new modifiers have been added to change up the gameplay a bit and provide players with a few new accessibility options. Unarmed Foes takes the guns away from all NPCs and gives players a way to venture through levels and get the beat down before giving enemies the beatdown. No Obstacles gets rid of those columns that seem to annoy some players and is designed to better facilitate standing-room play for some people.