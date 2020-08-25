Amazon has the award-winning Piper Computer Kit on sale for $199. This same kit was selling as high as $300 in March and most recently for around $250. The drop today is a match for its lowest drop ever and one we've only seen once before in 2020.

For the kids Piper Computer Kit award-winning build-a-computer STEM learning kit Includes a Raspberry Pi, 9-inch screen, DIY speaker, and rechargeable battery. Don't just build it - play on it with a StoryMode that guides kids through secret missions and an immersive world. Learn to code. Designed for ages 8 and up. $199.00 $250.00 $51 off See at Amazon

This is a great STEM learning toy and a way to educate your children on building computers, learning to code, and all of that fun stuff. It might stir their imaginations or inspire them to pursue more advanced learning. Whatever it does, it does it in a fun way.

The kit comes with everything you need for your kid to build a fully functioning computer, and it comes with all the instructions you need to do it. It even has a speaker and amplifier, and a new 9-inch monitor with 600p resolution. A lot of the building comes in the form of puzzles and games, too. Solve in-game puzzles, build power-ups, and use the physical controls, switches, and lights with no technical knowledge required.

Kids can then progress to a guided series that includes engaging challenges. The StoryMode gives kids a sense of progression as they make their way through secret missions where they'll attach wires and connect electronic components to progress.

The coding basics come in the form of 11 progressively challenging projects that use drag-and-drop visual programming language. Kids will accomplish tangible, physical tasks through coding and gain confidence in their abilities as they go.

The kit is designed for kids aged 8 and up. It's designed to be easy to learn and harder to master. Beginners can eventually progress as far as learning the pre-loaded Python language.

This version of the kit is re-engineered for multiple rebuilds so you can tear it down and build it back up again. It also comes with a carrying case and more educational coding challenges.