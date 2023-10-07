Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, and 12T finally pick up their sweet Android 14 upgrade

What you need to know

Xiaomi is rolling out stable builds of the latest MIUI version based on Android 14 to three of its latest premium smartphones a few weeks after the beta test began.

The Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, and 12T are among the fastest Android models to transition from beta to stable apart from Google's newest Pixel phones.

However, the new MIUI update is not quite the final version, as there may be some bugs or software quirks that the company continues to iron out.

Chinese phone brands are often known for being slow to push out the latest Android versions to their products, but Xiaomi is now taking an exception. The company has started rolling out the latest version of MIUI based on Android 14 to its recent premium phones on the stable channel.

Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro, and Xiaomi 12T owners worldwide are now seeing stable builds of MIUI 14 hitting their devices, beating many of the top Android phones to it. According to XiaomiUI, the beta test only began a few weeks ago, but the stable over-the-air (OTA) update is finally arriving for those models.

The stable builds are as follows:

Xiaomi 13: IUI-V14.0.5.0.UMCMIXM / MIUI-V14.0.5.0.UMCEUXM

Xiaomi 13 Pro: MIUI-V14.0.5.0.UMBMIXM / MIUI-V14.0.5.0.UMBEUXM

Xiaomi 12T: MIUI-V14.0.6.0.ULQMIXM / MIUI-V14.0.5.0.ULQEUXM

That said, Xiaomi is apparently still working on developing and testing the latest version of MIUI, despite its stable status. It's possible that the release is not as smooth and bug-free as users have hoped for.

Nevertheless, this is a big deal for Xiaomi users, as it means they'll be among the first to experience the latest and greatest that Android has to offer. Xiaomi is one of the first Android phone brands (next to Google) to release a stable version of MIUI based on Android 14. Meanwhile, Samsung isn't done rolling out beta builds of One UI 6 to its devices as of the moment.

And with MIUI 14 bringing a number of new features and improvements, there's a lot to be excited about. Android 14 may not be a major overhaul compared to Android 13, but it's got some nice tweaks and features. You'll find new accessibility features for people with disabilities, language-related improvements to make Android more inclusive, and more ways to customize your phone to your liking.

If you have a recent premium Xiaomi phone, be sure to check for the MIUI 14 update today. The company is expected to roll out the update to more Xiaomi devices in the coming months.