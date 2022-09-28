Xiaomi confirms the Xiaomi 12T series' launch date

What you need to know

Xiaomi has announced that it will host an event on October 4.

The event will see the unveiling of the Xiaomi 12T series, as well as other IoT devices.

Xiaomi has also teased a "leading imaging system" for the phone, presumably referring to its rumored 200MP camera.

One year after the launch of the Xiaomi 11T series, Xiaomi is set to introduce its successor on October 4, the company has confirmed.

The new lineup, like Xiaomi's previous fall flagship models, will be known as the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro, in keeping with the company's decision to discontinue the Mi branding a few months ago. Xiaomi has teased the upcoming event (opens in new tab) on Twitter, indicating that the phone will most likely receive a significant camera upgrade. In an email invite for the event, the Chinese phone maker revealed that the upcoming phone will feature "a leading imaging system."

While the email did not disclose official details about the upcoming handsets, recent leaks and rumors may provide some clues about what's in the pipeline. A few days ago, the Xiaomi 12T series was leaked, with the Pro model purportedly sporting a 200MP camera while the base variant was only rumored to have a 108MP main sensor.

That said, the accompanying cameras don't look like anything to write home about. Rumor has it that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will have an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a macro sensor.

Under the hood, the 12T series will supposedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, like many of today's best Android phones. It will presumably be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone is also said to include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W charging.

While Xiaomi’s phones don’t have much of a presence in the U.S., they have found success in Europe and other markets mainly because these phones offer comparable specs to Samsung’s flagships at lower prices.

Aside from the Xiaomi 12T series, the event is expected to see the debut of a wide range of new products, including new AIoT devices. The physical event will take place on Tuesday, October 4, at 11 a.m. EST in Munich, Germany.