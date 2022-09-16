Another 200MP camera phone looks set to launch very soon

What you need to know

Xiaomi has been rumored to have a phone in the works with a 200MP camera.

The supposed Xiaomi 12T series has been leaked, with one model sporting the large sensor and a flagship chipset.

The accompanying lenses include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

Motorola made headlines recently when it launched the first smartphone to sport a massive 200MP camera sensor. However, it looks like the sensor is set to arrive on more smartphones, with the new Xiaomi leak showing off a similarly large camera.

A report from WinFuture reveals a full look at two new phones, which have yet to be officially announced by Xiaomi. The devices will be part of the Xiaomi 12T series, both sporting massive primary cameras. However, only one — the Xiaomi 12T Pro — is expected to come with a 200MP camera.

While WinFuture doesn't mention which sensor it is, it's likely Samsung's ISOCELL HP1 which was announced in late 2021. So far, that sensor has only appeared in the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra that just launched in Europe, but it has been long rumored that Xiaomi was developing a smartphone with this sensor. It seems unlikely that this could be the newer ISOCELL HP3, but not beyond the realm of possibility.

Unfortunately, the accompanying cameras sound a lot less impressive. Apparently, the device will have an 8MP ultrawide lens and a macro sensor. Not exactly the stuff of flagships.

The display is reportedly a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 2712 x 1220 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WinFuture ) (Image credit: WinFuture )

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is said to power the new phone, coupled with RAM options of 8GB or 12GB, depending on the region, and 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W charging, with the power brick apparently included in the box.

Most of that sounds pretty impressive, but the camera system may leave a lot to be desired. For comparison, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens.

Then there's the standard Xiaomi 12T, which is said to have the same design, display, battery, and fast-charging specs as the Pro. However, the differences lie in the chipset and cameras.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

According to WinFuture, the Xiaomi 12T will have a 108MP primary camera and the same accompanying sensors, pushing the resolution past even the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, although likely with a smaller sensor size. Powering the device will supposedly be a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra, and the phone will have only 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

WinFuture expects the devices to be launched sometime next week, with prices for the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro starting at €649 and €849, respectively. However, if that's the case, it looks like Xiaomi is looking to undercut the €899 price tag of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, although Motorola's phone sounds like a better deal for just a bit more. That said, we'll likely learn more about the device soon.