What color Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold should you buy?

Google has rebranded its Fold moniker and merged it into the regular flagship family of Pixels with the 9 series. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks sleek and modern, but the made-by-Google foldable only comes in two unimaginative color options. Can't make up your mind about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's colorways? Here's a look at both variants and factors you should weigh before making your choice.

Check out the noir look of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - Obsidian Check Amazon The dark side Google packed some mighty specs into the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but the color options leave you wanting more. Getting the black Obsidian variant is a no-brainer. It looks cool and stays clean. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold - Porcelain Check Amazon The light side Is your heart set on this creamy, luxurious shade of beige? Porcelain isn't for the weak of heart, because it will get dirty faster than Obsidian. But if you're okay with that, go ahead and choose this colorway.

There are only two Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold colorways, so the decision is easy to make

Porcelain and Obsidian have been neutrals color staples across the board for Google's physical products. You can get earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets in said colors from Google to match your foldable. Other devices usually have a third and sometimes a fourth option, but the Pixel Fold successor only comes in these B&W hues. So when it comes to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which color should you buy?

Black is the safest option in my opinion, and also the easiest to take care of in the long run. Can you imagine all the dust, dirt, fingerprints, scratches, and scrapes that are caused by everyday use on a light-colored phone? The marks will definitely show, which is why Porcelain isn't the best hue to consider. Unless you're sure you understand the effort that goes into taking care of such a color variant, get the dark Obsidian shade of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

If you're bent on getting the excellent foldable from Google in the light beige option, get a good Pixel 9 Pro Fold case, preferably something with a microfiber lining inside to protect the body of the device.