Walmart is kicking off its own version of Prime Day — top deals and how to sign up for free

Step aside, Prime Day: Walmart has just launched its own limited-time sale with a bounty of great deals on Android devices (and other stuff) from now through June 23rd. Walmart Plus members can sign in right now to enjoy some exclusive savings, but if you're not a member, you can easily take part in the free shipping and select offers by signing up for the 30-day Walmart Plus free trial.

The best part about the free trial is that you can cancel at any time, which means you could potentially sign up today, enjoy a full month of membership benefits, and cancel your account before the trial period ends. So what's on sale during Walmart Plus week? How do these deals compare to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024? You'll find all of these questions and more answered below.

Walmart Plus: FREE for 30 days, then $12.95 per month Walmart has just launched a massive weeklong sale for Walmart Plus members and non-members alike, dropping huge discounts in just about every product category across the site. Although there are plenty of offers available to everyone, many of the best deals are exclusive to Plus members. If you aren't a member yet, you can sign up today and enjoy nearly all of the benefits without paying a cent for a full 30 days. After the trial period wraps up, you can either cancel your subscription or pay $12.95 per month (or $98 for an annual plan). In addition to exclusive deals, a Walmart Plus membership gives you access to free shipping, Paramount Plus streaming, discounts on gas, and more.

Top deals

Garmin Forerunner 945: $599.99 $279.99 at Walmart Despite being a few years old at this point, the Forerunner 945 remains an excellent Garmin watch for most people, with loads of health and fitness tracking features, full-color mapping, and days upon days of battery life. Grab the watch during Walmart's sale and you'll save a whopping $320 off the original sticker price.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $319.99 at Walmart Our top pick for the best wireless headphones that money can buy today, the Sony WH-1000XM5 feature cutting-edge active noise cancellation software with super-customizable sound quality and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Grab a pair of these headphones from Walmart today and you'll get a straight $80 knocked off your purchase.

LG 70" 4K UHD smart TV: $648 $498 at Walmart A 70-inch 4K TV for under 500 bucks? Sign me up. This 4K UHD set from LG boasts an AI-powered processor that upscales all of your favorite content to 4K in real time, plus you get HDR10 Pro support, a handy game optimizer mode, and over 300 free LG channels straight out of the box.

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K smart TV: $3,299.99 $1,597.99 at Walmart If you want a real deal OLED TV, check out this Walmart discount that carves over $1,700 off this Class S90C set from Samsung. That's over 50% off a premium smart TV with AI-powered 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound with Dolby Atmos Support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB: $159 $99 at Walmart The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite isn't going to win any awards for innovative features, but it's a decent little couch companion with a durable metal frame, expandable storage up to 1TB, and a reliable 5,100mAh battery. During Walmart's weeklong sale you can get this 8.7-inch slab for only $99!

Walmart Plus FAQ

What comes with a Walmart Plus membership?

In addition to exclusive deal access, Walmart Plus memberships come with loads of great incentives, including free shipping on all orders (no minimum), free delivery from your local Walmart store, and a free subscription to the streaming service Paramount Plus (on the Essential Plan).

Drivers with a Walmart Plus membership will also enjoy free tire repair and discounts on gas at over 13,000 participating locations. Walmart Plus also tends to offer some limited-time benefits that come and go. For example, sign up today and you'll get five months of Apple Music or three months of YouTube Premium at no additional cost.

How much is a Walmart Plus membership?

Walmart Plus memberships start at $12.95 per month, or you can pay $98 for a full year in advance. That drops the price of your membership to only $8.17 per month. Like we mentioned above, if you're still on the fence about the subscription service, you can sign up for a Walmart Plus free trial and enjoy nearly all of the benefits of the membership for a full month at no cost to you. Keep in mind that Walmart's "Exclusive Access" benefits are only available to full members after the trial period wraps up.