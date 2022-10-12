Upgrade to the 5G Nord N200 from OnePlus with 25% off for Amazon Prime customers

OnePlus makes a wide range of phones from high-end flagships to budget-friendly devices with more power than you expect. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is one such phone with support for T-Mobile’s 5G network including the faster mid-band Ultra Capacity 5G coverage. It’s unlocked so you can bring it with you to just about any carrier, prepaid and postpaid included. For best results, you’ll want to use the T-Mobile network but with a 25% discount bringing it down to just $179.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab), it’s even a good value on LTE.

The OnePlus Nord Series has been crafted to deliver what almost feels like an impossibly good value compared to other phones at the same price. As we saw in our OnePlus Nord N200 5G review, the phone feels more premium than its price, has a smooth 90Hz IPS LCD panel, and has great battery life. It even supports 18W fast charging with a charger in the box. The phone has even received an update for Android 12.

Get 5G for 25% off without giving up the features and performance you need

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: Despite its low price, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is a capable phone with the Snapdragon 480 more than capable of handling most apps smoothly. The 90Hz display and big 5,000mAh battery make the N200 feel more premium than its price would suggest.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: If you're looking for an upgrade over the N200, the N20 is the obvious next step. It has a faster Snapdragon 695 CPU, better cameras, and an upgrade to a rich AMOLED display. If you have the extra cash, it's a significant upgrade and one of the best value Androids you'll find.

Another strong option from OnePlus is the Nord N20 5G. This is one of the best cheap Android phones you can buy and with a Prime Early Access discount, it’s an even better deal. In our OnePlus Nord N20 5G review, we noted the gorgeous AMOLED display, strong camera performance, and premium look and feel. If you’re looking for a cheap OnePlus and can spend the extra cash, you should be happy with the upgrade.

