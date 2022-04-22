This weekend only: Samsung sale gives you $250 when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3

If you're on the hunt for a solid Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal, this Samsung promo might be exactly what you're looking for. Order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 online before April 24th and you'll automatically receive $250 of instant credit that can be used on Fold 3 accessories and other goodies in the Samsung store, no trade-in necessary.

Of course, trade-in deals aren't limited to the Z Fold 3. For instance, there are tons of enhanced trade-in credit when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which could bring the price of the foldable phone down to $799.99 — and that's not even counting the aforementioned $250 credit. To make the deal even more enticing, Samsung is also throwing in $100 of Google Play credit that can be used to buy apps, games, and other entertainment in the Google Play store. All things said and done, if you got the max trade-in credit, the combined value of these promotions would equal $1,350.

Of course, trade-in deals aren't limited to the Z Fold3. For instance, there are tons of S22 deals and Google Pixel 6 deals that offer a similar value if you're looking to ditch an old device.

Wondering what all the fuss is about with the Galaxy Z Fold 3? First of all, it's probably the best foldable phone ever made — not to mention one of the best Android phones period — and comes complete with a giant 7.6-inch foldable display, powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, and S Pen-compatibility. With a retail price of $1,799.99, the Fold3 isn't exactly cheap, but it's unparalleled when it comes to offering a unique experience that doesn't skimp on performance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal of the day

Wondering what to do with your $250 of instant Samsung credit? We recommend picking up a Galaxy Z Fold 3 case or Fold 3 screen protector for your new device. After all, even the most durable smartphones could use a little extra protection.