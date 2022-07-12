This is the best $500 phone deal you'll find for Prime Day 2022
Now is the best time to get your hands on the OnePlus 9.
Looking to buy a phone? There's no shortage of deals live right now, but there is one in particular that's noteworthy: the OnePlus 9 is selling for just $499 (opens in new tab), which is an insane 32% off its launch price of $729. This isn't the first time the phone went on sale, and while we've seen it go down as low as $579, the fact that you can get your hands on it for $499 makes it a standout value.
I used the OnePlus 9 for a while last year, and coming back to it in 2022 made me realize just how good it is — particularly at $499. The design is gorgeous, and I like the minimalist look to the chunky camera housing on this year's 10 Pro. The hardware still has a lot to offer, and it doesn't feel any sluggish in day-to-day use; whether that's reading long-form content or playing intensive games.
Save a massive 32% on the OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9:
$729 (opens in new tab) $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The OnePlus 9 continues to be a stellar phone in 2022, and it becomes a much more attractive option with the latest discount. This is one of the fastest phones in this category, and you get a smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen with excellent color vibrancy, bloat-free software, Hasselblad-tuned cameras that take great photos in challenging conditions, and you get all-day battery life combined with 65W charging and 15W wireless charging.
The camera is fantastic as well — it isn't on the same level as the Pixel 6 Pro, but for the mid-range category, you're not going to find many phones that take better photos.
There isn't a whole lot missing here, and the caliber of hardware combined with the value you're getting makes the OnePlus 9 a very enticing deal. The device will get three Android OS updates, so it will be updated to Android 14 once that becomes available. In short, if you want a new phone and are looking at the $500 category, this is the one to get. If you need more recommendations, be sure to take a look at all the best Prime Day phone deals.
