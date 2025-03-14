This 'flagship-level' and 'exceptional' Motorola phone is selling for a mere $250 at Amazon today

Those in need of a good Motorola deal will appreciate this next entry. Right now, buyers can get 38% off the 256GB Moto G Stylus 5G at Amazon, representing $150 off the normal purchase price. We like the 2024 version of this phone a lot, especially for the 120Hz, 6.7-inch pOLED screen, the vegan leather backing, long battery life, and, of course, the inclusion of a built-in stylus. At this extra-low price point, this phone also punches well above its weight, featuring smooth, quick performance, and a generally more premium feel than most of what you can get for under $300.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 (256GB): $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon For a limited time, you can get the 256GB version of the 2024 Moto G Stylus 5G for 38% off at Amazon, marking an impressive $150 discount. This is one of the best Motorola phones out there, especially if you're looking for something with a stylus, and this price point will be hard to beat for what's offered. Price comparison: Best Buy - $399.99 | Motorola - $399.99

✅Recommended if: you want a phone that comes with a stylus; you're looking for something with a large, bright display that has a high refresh rate; battery life is a major selling point for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you're in need of a smartphone with more than one OS upgrade; you aren't looking for a phone with a stylus; you want something that rings in at an even lower price point.

The Moto G Stylus 5G is a great stylus smartphone, boasting a good-looking, 6.7-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a nice vegan leather backing, and of course, a stylus.

This phone comes pre-loaded with Android 14, and while it prices into the mid-range category, it almost feels like a premium phone. Smooth performance is backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and 8GB of RAM, and this particular deal is for the upgraded 256GB storage option.

It also sports fast charging speeds with 30W wired connection or 15W wireless, and the 5,000mAH battery makes it easy to get through a full day on one charge.

To be sure, many were hoping to see stylus improvements between the 2023 and 2024 Moto G Stylus models, although Motorola didn't do anything different for this generation. Another downside to this phone is that it only comes with one OS upgrade, which could be a dealbreaker for many.

Still, with $150 off the price tag, this could be a good time to pick up the Moto G Stylus, even if you don't consider it to be your "forever phone."