The TECNO Camon 30 Premier promises top-notch cameras with a dual-chip imaging setup

What you need to know

TECNO is emphasizing its camera-focused lineup with the launch of the Camon 30 Premier 5G.

The phone introduces TECNO's proprietary imaging system, promising groundbreaking features like 4K 30fps AI-noise reduction HDR video.

Beyond photography, the Camon 30 Premier excels in performance, with a large AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G chip, and ample RAM and storage options.

TECNO has finally launched the Camon 30 Premier 5G after showing it off during MWC 2024 in February, marking a big step for the company's camera-focused phone lineup.

For the first time ever, the Camon 30 Premier 5G flaunts TECNO's very own imaging system. It's packing something TECNO claims is a game-changer, thanks to its 4K 30fps full-scene AI-noise reduction HDR video capability.

This means super crisp, detailed videos with true-to-life colors even if you're in dimmer settings, as per TECNO. This imaging setup, dubbed PolarAce, rocks Sony's CXD5622GG imaging chip to make all this happen. TECNO says you can even capture the breathtaking beauty of the auroras up north or the mesmerizing dusk scenes out in the desert.

On top of that, you've got four 50MP lenses onboard, featuring a Sony IMX890 50MP OIS main camera. Additionally, there's a periscope-style telephoto lens thrown into the mix, giving you 3x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. Plus, there's a macro lens in there too, promising to keep your subjects sharp even when you're just 2.5cm away.

Up front, the phone packs a punch with a 50MP selfie camera. It even tracks your eyes and focuses in a blink, so you'll always look your best in photos.

(Image credit: TECNO)

But a phone is more than just its camera, and the Camon 30 Premier seems to have all bases covered for reliable performance. It rocks a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 5G chip, with a whopping 24GB of RAM (including 12GB of extended memory) and a generous 512GB of flash storage.

While it's not a flagship chipset, it promises to keep things running smooth, even when you're using tons of apps or games. Plus, it's got this 10-layer "gaming-grade" cooling system and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

The battery supports 70W charging, juicing the phone up from 0 to 50% in a mere 16 minutes. TECNO claims this battery can handle a whopping 1,600 charge cycles and will keep at least 80% of its health for a solid four years.

Similar to the Camon 30 series that made its debut earlier this month, the Premier model comes packed with AI-based tricks. One of these, called AI Erase, claims to zap away unwanted stuff from your photos. Also in the mix is a feature called Universal Tone, which supposedly uses AI to nail down accurate skin tones in your snaps, no matter your complexion.

The Camon 30 Premier 5G is hitting store shelves globally starting in May. Pricing will vary by region, and it's not yet confirmed if it will be available in the United States (past TECNO phones haven't been).