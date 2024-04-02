The TECNO CAMON 30 series is aiming for the best Android camera phones out there

What you need to know

TECNO has unveiled the CAMON 30 series, which includes the CAMON 30 Pro 5G, CAMON 30 5G, and CAMON 30, boasting impressive cameras and stylish design.

The cameras are enhanced with AI features, including Social Turbo for video calling apps, AI Erase for removing unwanted objects from photos, and Universal Tone for multi-skin tone imaging.

The CAMON 30 Pro 5G introduces AIGC Portrait, allowing users to generate various portrait shots tailored to different occasions using AI.

Chinese phone maker TECNO has announced the CAMON 30 series, including the CAMON 30 Pro 5G, CAMON 30 5G, and CAMON 30. The latest mid-range models boast crazy good cameras and stunning design, promising to redefine what a phone in this range can do.

The new TECNO CAMON 30 series decided to say goodbye to the angular rear panels seen in the older models. Instead, TECNO introduced a fresh look with "industry-first" marble-effect suede Tech-Art Leather finishes, available in various colors like Alps Snowy Silver, Emerald Lake Green, Iceland Basaltic Dark, Sahara Sand Brown, and Uyuni Salt White.

As you probably guessed, the standout feature here is the camera system, which has the leading Android camera phones in its sights. The CAMON 30 series boasts a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera.

(Image credit: TECNO)

With AI-powered enhancements, these cameras promise to provide a top-notch photography experience. On the Pro models, you'll find additional cameras on the back: a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens, perfect for capturing subjects as close as 2.5cm.

Up front, there's a 50MP selfie snapper with eye-tracking autofocus, supporting 4K60fps video recording. Both the CAMON 30 5G and the CAMON 30 sport the same front-facing camera hardware, though they don't match the same selfie video performance.

TECNO's imaging chip that helps smartphones capture a bright video from a dark scene. (Image credit: Android Central)

AI capabilities

Of course, no true 2024 Android phone would be complete without some talk of generative AI features. TECNO promises that the CAMON 30 lineup will support a range of AI-powered functionalities. One of these is called Social Turbo, designed to enhance third-party video calling apps. Users can expect to be able to change their voice and backgrounds and apply beauty filters for a more fun and personalized experience.

Another cool feature to look out for is the AI Erase, similar to Magic Erase in Google Pixels. This allows you to easily remove unwanted objects from your photos. Additionally, the CAMON 30 series supports Universal Tone, which TECNO claims to be the most advanced AI-powered multi-skin tone imaging technology available.

The CAMON 30 Pro 5G adds a unique AI feature called AIGC Portrait. This means you can create a wide range of portrait shots tailored to different occasions or social media purposes, all thanks to AI. These shots may not be real photos, but AI-generated content based on your selfies.

(Image credit: TECNO)

Run-of-the-mill specs

In terms of display, the CAMON 30 Pro 5G is at the forefront, boasting a massive 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED screen and Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive experience. The series also includes Wet Hand Touch technology and holds an IP54 rating for added durability.

The CAMON 30 runs on the Helio G99 chipset, while its 5G version upgrades to the Dimensity 7020 SoC. The 30 Pro takes it even further with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset. However, the 30 Pro stands out as the only variant equipped with a 50MP OIS Steady Night Portrait main rear camera.

On the Pro models, you can enjoy up to 24GB of RAM (including 12GB of extended memory), along with up to 512GB of flash storage. Plus, there's a 9-layer "gaming-grade" cooling system to keep things running smoothly during intense gaming sessions.

With a massive 5000mAh battery and support for 70W charging, you can go from 0 to 50% in just 16 minutes. Tecno claims the battery is capable of enduring 1,600 charge cycles and will retain over 80% battery health for at least four years.

Limited availability

While these phones will begin shipping to buyers in a few weeks, there's some disappointing news for those who want to get their hands on one of them. The CAMON 30 series won't be widely accessible right away. Initially, the three models will be sold in Africa, with plans to expand to more markets later on.

Meanwhile, the CAMON 30 Premier 5G is set to debut later this month. These phones will reach over 70 territories in the upcoming months, though unfortunately, the US won't be among them.

Nevertheless, the CAMON 30 phones bring some exciting additions to this year's array of new Android devices, even if they're not easily accessible for everyone.

No pricing details have been disclosed for any of the four handsets, as they will vary depending on the region. For reference, the CAMON 20 Pro 5G was launched at a retail price of $199, so it's likely that its successor will fall within a similar price range.