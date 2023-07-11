The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is already on sale, you won't believe for how much

Samsung only just released the latest mid-range champion from its A family of Galaxy phones, and it is already on sale. You can save a cool $100 on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with this Amazon deal, valid only for Prime Day 2023. All colors are in stock at the moment, but probably not for long. If you've had your eyes on the A54 5G, now would be the best time to act.

The Galaxy A54 5G is one of those amazing phones that feels too good to be true. You get a phenomenal set of speakers at an unbelievably good price. Samsung's A series device is guaranteed to get four years of platform updates, so your investment will be well worth it. Then there's the hardware to consider. You just don't see things like a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a large 5,000mAh battery, and IP67 waterproofing in this price range.

Save major $$$ on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon Samsung never lets us down with the mid-range A series. This is the golden child of the brand, and it's very evident why. With an incredible 120Hz OLED panel and an epic two-day battery life, the A54 5G wins everyone's heart. It's hard to believe that the phone is already on sale, chopping off $100 with this Prime Day deal.

Of all the best phone deals you'll see today, this is easily one of the sweetest. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has amazing cameras, and it comes with a microSD card slot, which is a dying breed in the mid-range segment. The 5,000mAh battery is paired with 25W fast charging, but there's no charger in the box. For an Android phone under $500, that's acceptable, especially since you can cop $100 off with this deal.

