The Pixel 9 series looks even sweeter with Google's latest offer

Some YouTube Premium users are getting $100 off the Pixel 9 series, making these flagship phones even more tempting.

The discount is stackable, so you can combine it with current Google Store deals—$150 off the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, or $300 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Not everyone gets the offer, so check your inbox if you're a YouTube Premium subscriber.

Some lucky YouTube Premium users are getting $100 off the Google Pixel 9 series, making these flagship phones even harder to resist.

As spotted by 9to5Google, a number of YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. are getting promo codes via email for big savings. Notably, this discount is stackable, meaning it can be combined with the current promotional offerings available on the Google Store.

9to5 previously reported that the Google Store was already knocking $150 off the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL, and $300 off the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Throw in the extra savings, and you’re looking at some seriously sweet deals on these flagship phones.

As a result, these codes slash $250 off the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL—or a hefty $400 off the 9 Pro Fold if you’re eyeing the foldable option.

If you’re thinking about upgrading, now’s the perfect time. The deal is not available to everyone, though, and we’re not sure who exactly qualifies, so check your inbox if you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber.

Meanwhile, if you didn’t get the offer, the regular $150 discount is still a solid deal. It keeps the Pixel 9 series a top choice for anyone after a premium phone experience.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

The email says that this offer is only good until January 25, and the promo code can only be used on the Google Store. So, if you usually shop in places like Amazon or Best Buy, that might be a bit of a downside.

The Pixel 9 series is a big win for Google, offering a top-notch user experience that’s totally worth the price. With its excellent hardware and smooth software, it’s a standout device. Snagging one at a discount is a smart way to get great value for the long haul.