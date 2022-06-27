The Pixel 6 Pro is $120 off in all three colors and unlocked, today only

The Pixel 6 Pro from Google was already one of the best values in high-end smartphones but for today only, the price is down to $779.99. Sold by Woot, an Amazon-owned site that focuses on limited-time deals, the Pixel 6 Pro is $120 off the standard price and is available in any of its three colors, Stormy Black, Cloud White, or Sorta Sunny.

This 128GB variant is completely unlocked so you don't need to sign up for any service and you can bring the phone to most carriers simply by swapping your SIM card. Unlike some of the best Prime Day Android phone deals from carriers, you're not locked into a carrier and can be brought with you to a new carrier whenever you want.

The Pixel 6 Pro is one of the most capable phones on the market with plenty of power to last for years and a software update schedule to match. Our Pixel 6 review found this phone to be one of the best Android phones ever made and thanks to consistent updates from Google, it should be on the shortlist for anyone looking to upgrade.

The Pixel 6 Pro is powered by Google's own Tensor CPU which has more than enough power to stand up to any flagship phone on the market. Perhaps more importantly, Google has committed to providing Android OS updates through October 2024 and security updates through October 2026. With Android 12 out of the box, the Pixel 6 series is one of the best ways to experience new versions of Android with a clean UI.

Another one of Pixel's strengths is the the cameras. Google has paired is excellent photo processing with a 50MP main camera and a 48MP telephoto cameras. That means you'll have the right camera for the job whether you're taking photos of subjects near or far.