The OPPO Reno 12 Pro's global version is apparently dialing back the specs a notch

What you need to know

The global OPPO Reno 12 Pro could have 12GB of RAM and run on Android 14, compared to the Chinese version's 16GB of RAM.

It will reportedly feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor instead of the Chinese model's Dimensity 9200+.

The camera setup remains strong with a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultra-wide, plus a 50MP front camera.

OPPO's Reno 12 and 12 Pro made their debut in China last month, but these mid-range champions are hitting shelves worldwide soon, apparently with a few tweaks under the hood.

Before hitting the international market, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G popped up on a Geekbench listing spotted by MySmartPrice. The listing shows the global version will come with 12GB of RAM and run on Android 14. Interestingly, the Chinese version of the Reno 12 Pro has a heftier 16GB of RAM. So, it looks like the global release will have just one base storage option.

Interestingly, the listing indicates a slight change in the chipset for the global version compared to the Chinese model. Though it's not confirmed, the Geekbench listing suggests the global Reno 12 Pro will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. This guess comes from seeing four performance cores running at 2.50GHz and four efficiency cores at 2.0GHz.

So, it looks like the global version of the Reno 12 Pro is dialing down the processing power compared to the Chinese model. The Chinese version sports the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, while the global one seems to settle for the MediaTek Dimensity 7300. This might be a trade-off to cut costs.

Even though the global Reno 12 Pro will presumably have a more modest processor, there are some positives in the camera department. It's expected to keep the impressive triple-camera setup from the Chinese version. This means you'll get a powerful 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Plus, the global version should also have the same 50MP front camera, ensuring great selfies and video calls.

Despite the processor change, the global Reno 12 Pro also seems ready for heavy use with its rumored 4,880mAh battery. Plus, with 80W fast charging, you'll get quick power-ups.

The global version appears to keep a major strength from its Chinese counterpart: the display. Both the Pro and standard models are expected to feature a spacious 6.7-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Though exact pricing for different regions isn't known yet, the competitive pricing in China suggests that the global Reno 12 lineup will also target the mid-range market. This makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious users looking for a feature-packed smartphone.