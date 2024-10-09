The OnePlus 12 demolishes the Galaxy S24 — and it's 25% off for Prime Day

I used most of the phones released in 2024, so I know what I'm talking about when I say that the OnePlus 12 is a terrific all-round option. OnePlus nailed the design of the device, and the Flowy Emerald model is one of the best-looking phones — it makes the Galaxy S24 look outdated.

It's not just the design either; the OnePlus 12 has one of the best 120Hz AMOLED panels of any device today, and you get good PWM dimming — it's easy on the eyes. It also has the best camera package of any OnePlus phone, and it does a better job than the Galaxy S24 in this regard. And right now, you can get the OnePlus 12 for $599 — a $200 discount.

OnePlus 12 (12GB/256GB): $799 $599 at Amazon The OnePlus 12 has one of the best hardware packages of any phone today, and the design is evocative. You get outstanding cameras, ultra-fast charging, and a fluid interface.

✅Recommended if: You need a good-looking phone with terrific hardware, ultra-fast charging, and great battery life. The cameras are finally on the same level as other flagships, and it outshines the Galaxy S24.

❌Skip this deal if: You need seven years of updates, and IP68 water resistance.

The biggest issue with OnePlus in the past was that its cameras weren't quite up to scratch, and that's thankfully changed this year. The OnePlus 12 is able to hold its own against the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 Pro, and if anything, I prefer the device to Samsung. The Hasselblad tuning is skewed towards natural colors, you get a lot of cool filters and effects, and the auxiliary cameras are quite good.

OxygenOS is also much better than the last two years, and while you don't get a clean UI any longer, it is stable, and has much better fluidity than One UI 6 on the Galaxy S24. The only issue is that the phone will get fewer software updates than the S24; OnePlus is guaranteeing four OS updates, and while that is decent enough, it isn't on par with what Samsung and Google provide.

The rest of the hardware is pretty good too; the battery lasts a day and a half between charges, and you get 100W charging tech — which makes 25W on the S24 look archaic. So if you're looking to buy a phone and want something with power to spare, the OnePlus 12 is a good choice — particularly now that it's available for just $599.