The Google Pixel 6a just got a permanent price drop, and we're thrilled

Step aside, 7a: the already cheap Google Pixel 6a just got a whole lot cheaper. The fourth-generation A-series smartphone from Google is now just $349 everywhere, a considerable $100 drop from its original price tag. This decrease is undoubtedly in response to the unveiling of the new Google Pixel 7a, but when it comes to bang for the buck, we wouldn't blame you for skipping the upgrade and grabbing the 6a instead.

The Google Pixel 6a still holds its own as an outstanding smartphone in 2023, complete with excellent camera software, the ultra-efficient Google Tensor chipset, and all of the exclusive features that Pixel devices are known for. The cheap Android phone was already a great deal when it was selling for $449, but this new price drop makes the 6a an absolute steal, especially if you can pair it with one of the best Google Pixel 6a deals. Don't get me wrong, the new Pixel 7a is a nearly flawless phone and a considerable upgrade over its predecessor, but if you're shopping on a budget, the choice of Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a might be a tough one.

Google Pixel 6a 128GB: $449 $299 with activation at Best Buy In addition to getting a permanent $100 price drop, if you purchase and activate the Google Pixel 6a through Best Buy, the retailer will hook you up with an additional $50 discount. That sends the price of the phone down to just $299, plus Best Buy will throw in three months of YouTube Premium for free.

This permanent price drop is great news if you've had your eye on the Pixel 6a for a while, but if you want the best mid-range smartphone that Google has to offer, you can still save some cash on a new device by exploring the best Google Pixel 7a deals on the web.