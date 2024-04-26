The flagship-killing OnePlus 12R just scored a historic discount during Best Buy's Flash Sale — ends Sunday!!

Good news, Android fans: Best Buy just launched a deal that carves a historic $70 off the unlocked 256GB OnePlus 12R, an eye-catching smartphone that comes packed with plenty of premium features and flagship-level specs. Activate the device through a carrier instead of going unlocked and Best Buy will hook you up with an additional $100 off, resulting in $170 of total savings! Not too shabby for a powerful device that was literally just unveiled in January.

OnePlus 12R 256GB: $599.99 From $429.99 with activation at Best Buy | $529.99 unlocked The OnePlus 12R is the ultimate flagship killer, coming in hot with a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a striking design that looks almost identical to the more-expensive OnePlus 12. The phone has only been out for a few months, but Best Buy is currently slashing a straight $70 off the 256GB version as part of its 3-Day Flash Sale, no strings attached. Activate the device through a carrier on Best Buy's site and the retailer will hook you up with an additional $100 of savings, knocking the price well below other devices in its class. Price checker: Amazon - $529.99 | OnePlus - $529.99

✅Recommended if: you want a midrange device that looks and performs just like a modern flagship; you want multiple days of battery life with lightning-fast 100W charging.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a phone with wireless charging support; you can afford the OnePlus 12.

As we detail in our OnePlus 12R review, this 'stunning' flagship killer comes replete with a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, a versatile 50MP rear camera, and some excellent performance from a Snapdragon chip. The battery life should also last you up to two days without a hitch, while the 100W charging should get you juiced up in no time.

With a starting retail price of $499 for the 128GB version (without any deals), the OnePlus 12R clearly has the upcoming Google Pixel 8a in its sights. Who will win this battle of the cheap Android phones? It's hard to say at this point, but I certainly wouldn't bet against the 12R.