The Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prices and deals: July 2022

Just because it's the best foldable phone on the market today doesn't mean you can't find reasonable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prices if you know where to look. At this very moment, carriers and retailers alike are offering some pretty hefty price cuts on the foldable phone, particularly if you're open to trading in an old device or adding a new line to your wireless service. We've got all of the best deals of the month listed below, and we'll continue to update this page with new offers as they appear in the coming months (after all, you never know what special sale events are just around the corner).

With its lightning-fast performance, excellent cameras, and unique, one-of-a-kind user experience, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was the first device to transform the idea of the foldable from a gimmick into a serious phone for everyone. The only thing inaccessible about the smartphone is its price tag. At $1,799.99, the Z Fold 3 is seriously out of reach for most people. Luckily, we're here for you! Keep reading for all of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals of the month, from trade-in deals to instant savings that are just a click away.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Up to $1,400 off (opens in new tab)with trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab) Samsung is offering a $300 straight discount when you buy the Z Fold 3 through their site, plus up to $1,100 in trade-in credit if you want to send them an old or broken device. That means that, if you can get the max savings, you're looking at the possibility of buying the Z Fold 3 for a mere $399.99.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you don't have an older device to trade in, why not just snag this straight discount from Amazon? The giant retailer is currently slashing $300 off the price of the Z Fold 3, hooking you up with a solid discount of 17%. The nice thing about this deal is that it requires no serious action on your part, all you need to do is hit that Add to Cart button as fast as you can.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Up to $800 trade-in discount at Verizon (opens in new tab) Verizon is one of the largest wireless carriers around, but that doesn't mean that they're stingy when it comes to great deals. Right now, Verizon is offering up to $800 in trade-in credit if you send them an old device while signing up for an eligible data plan. They'll even hook you up with an additional $200 to cover those transfer fees if you're switching from a competing carrier.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799.99 $1,099.99 at Boost Mobile (opens in new tab) Boost Mobile is an excellent prepaid carrier that offers some flexible data plans for cheap on T-Mobile's massive 5G network (plus zero contracts). They also offer tons of great deals on unlocked phones, including this one that sees the Galaxy Z Fold 3 receive a massive $700 drop in price, no strings attached.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Up to $800 off with new line and Magenta MAX (opens in new tab) Magenta MAX is essentially a lineup of premium wireless plans from T-Mobile that offer loads of features and more data than you could shake a stick at. They also tend to come with discounts on great devices, such as $800 off the Z Fold 3 when you add an eligible line. If you don't want to pay for a Magenta MAX plan, you can still get $400 off the foldable phone when you add a new line on a standard T-Mobile plan.

