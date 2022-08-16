The Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prices and deals of August 2022

Up until recently, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals were pretty rare, but all of that is about to change in the wake of last Wednesday's Galaxy Unpacked announcements. That event saw Samsung unveiling their newest lineup of devices set to be released on August 26th, including the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5/Watch 5 Pro, and, of course, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. While everyone rushes to preorder the Z Fold 4, tons of unique money-saving opportunities are presenting themselves to folks who have been waiting to pick up the Z Fold 3, and we've got all of those deals collected below.

With its $1,799.99 price tag, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has been out of reach for many people. Luckily, some retailers are starting to drop the price down considerably now that there's a new foldable on the block. Amazon, for instance, recently sold the Z Fold 3 for $600 off, bringing it down to the lowest price it's ever been. You can also save up to $640 on the Z Fold 3 if you send Samsung an old device.

Regardless of whether you're looking for a trade-in opportunity or just a good old-fashioned discount, it's quite likely that there's a great Z Fold 3 deal just waiting. Keep reading for all of the best deals of the month.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Up to $640 off with trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab) Pick up a Z Fold 3 directly from Samsung and they'll give you up to $640 off when you send them an old device. That means you could be getting the cutting-edge foldable for just $1,159.99, or about $32/month for 36 months.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799.99 $1,294 at Walmart (opens in new tab) If you're on the hunt for a straight discount, this offer from Walmart might stop you in your tracks. Right on the heels of last week's Galaxy Unpacked event, the retailer started selling the Z Fold 3 for over $500 off, bringing the price down to a little under $1,300. Although that's still a bit pricey for a smartphone, it's nevertheless a solid deal and one that bodes well for the future.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Although it's not as impressive as the $600 price cut that we saw last week, you can still enjoy a $300 straight discount when you pick up the 256GB version of the Z Fold 3 from Amazon today. If you opt for the 512GB device, you'll see an enticing 30% drop in price. No special action needed and no strings attached.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $1,799.99 $1,099.99 at Boost Mobile (opens in new tab) Boost Mobile is an excellent prepaid carrier that offers some flexible data plans for cheap on T-Mobile's massive 5G network (plus zero contracts). They also offer tons of great deals on unlocked phones, including this one that sees the Galaxy Z Fold 3 receive a massive $700 drop in price, no strings attached.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Up to $1,000 off with new line and Magenta MAX (opens in new tab) Magenta MAX is essentially a lineup of premium wireless plans from T-Mobile that offer loads of features and more data than you could shake a stick at. They also tend to come with discounts on great devices, such as $1,000 off the Z Fold 3 when you add an eligible line.

