Tecno Phantom V Flip leaks detail specs, circular cover screen

What you need to know

A leaked rendering of the Tecno Phantom V Flip shows off its unique circular external display and dual-camera array.

The array may house a 64MP auto-focus lens while its display measures to 1.32 inches.

Internally, the foldable is rumored to offer a 6.9-inch display and a 3,900mAh battery capacity.

The V Flip is rumored to arrive sometime in October.

Tecno isn't just offering consumers a book-style foldable this year, as new leaks give us a look at what its clamshell phone could offer.

The rumored rendering, stemming from Newzonly, suggests the Tecno Phantom V Flip will arrive with a circular external display wrapped by a circular dual camera array (via PriceBaba). The publication suggests the array will house a 64MP auto-focus lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens on the outside of its external display.

According to its supposed specs, the V Flip's unique circular AMOLED external display measures up to 1.32 inches. Internally, the leak states that the phone will be equipped with a 6.9-inch AMOLED that will hold the V Flip's center punch-hole style 32MP camera.

(Image credit: PriceBaba)

The foldable may be powered by a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC instead of the same 9000 Plus chipset powering its V Fold. Additionally, the foldable may deliver a 1,165mAh and 2,735mAh dual battery setup, giving the V Flip a total 3,900mAh battery capacity, slightly larger than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Memory-wise, the V Flip might land on the market with a singular RAM/internal storage combination of 8/256GB. Furthermore, the leaks float the possibility of the device following many other foldable phones which lack an external memory card option for more storage.

For software, consumers might have to settle for Android 13 and the company's HiOS 13 skin atop that, much like the V Fold. Lastly, the V Flip is rumored to arrive in Minimal Black, Film White, and Periwinkle Purple colorways.

This isn't the first time the phone has been leaked, with live images popping up on Weibo earlier this year of the phone in what appears to be Periwinkle Purple. The phone also appeared to go by the name Phantom V Yoga, although it's unclear if that moniker will stick.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Weibo) (Image credit: Weibo) (Image credit: Weibo) (Image credit: Weibo)

Unfortunately, a concrete launch date isn't exactly nailed down, though Tecno is expected to begin its promotional run for the V Flip in September. With that in mind, it's theorized the device could officially launch in October. Considering the V Fold was released in India first, the V Flip will likely follow that same mentality before rolling out to other markets globally.

PriceBaba floats the possibility of a ₹50,000 price tag for the V Flip in India, which is roughly $600 USD. With the Tecno Phantom V Fold positioned as a more "affordable" book-style foldable, the company is likely taking a similar approach here.