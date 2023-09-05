Tecno Phantom V Flip gets leaked again thanks to early case listing

What you need to know

Tecno's Phantom V Flip has its design leaked in a tech retailer's early case listing.

The images show off its supposed 1.32-inch circular cover display and camera housing consisting of a 64MP main shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The Phantom V Flip is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch display, utilizing a mid-range MediaTek chip.

What Tecno's upcoming foldable may look like is starting to come into clear view as a sneak peek at it comes from an unexpected place.

According to GSMArena, tech retailer Vopmart is listing an "Aramid Carbon Fiber" case for the Tecno Phantom V Flip, which gives us a brief look at its features. On prominent display is the Phantom V Flip's circular cover screen and camera array. The rendered images show off two camera lenses within this circular housing to the side of its LED flash nestled at the apex of the array.

The left side cutout seemingly shows the device's individual volume and power buttons. There's additional speculation that the Phantom V Flip's power button will double as a fingerprint scanner instead of Tecno offering it through the display.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Vopmart) (Image credit: Vopmart) (Image credit: Vopmart)

A horizontal look gives us a quick peek at the V Flip's centered punch-hole selfie camera, as well.

Rumors and leaks surrounding Tecno's second foldable have been relatively moot. The chunkiest batch of rumors came back in August when its purported renders were spilled, alongside some key specification details. The circular cover display was rumored to measure 1.32 inches while the camera housing was said to hold a 64MP primary lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens.

Its internal display is said to arrive at 6.9 inches, making it slightly larger than Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 but right on par with Motorola's Razr Plus.

However, despite the potential specifications, the Phantom V Flip might utilize the MediaTek Dimensity 8050 — a mid-range chip. It's a notable difference between Tecno's book-style foldable, the V Fold, which launched with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 Plus.

Information still isn't settled around when Tecno could possibly reveal the Phantom V Flip. Rumors have suggested the brand could ramp up promotional content for the clamshell sometime in September. If this occurs, then perhaps an October release is possible.