Stuffcool's Flow 25W charger is ideal for Samsung phones in India

There hasn't been much in the way of customized charging solutions tailored for the Indian market, but local brand Stuffcool is aiming to change that. The manufacturer has a decent selection of wall chargers, cables, wireless chargers, and desk accessories like USB hubs, and it's steadily risen the ranks over the last 12 months on the back of value-focused offerings.

I regularly use the 100W Centurion with its four charging ports, the tiny 20W Neutron charger, and the eco-friendly cables built out of recycled plastic. Stuffcool's latest offering is the Flow 25, a charger designed for Samsung phones.

The Flow has two charging ports — a USB-C and a full-size USB-A port — and it works with USB PD and PPS over the USB-C port to deliver 25W of power, and the USB-A port works with Qualcomm's 18W fast charging protocol.

The charger falls back to 15W when both ports are being used simultaneously, and this is in line with other chargers with two ports. The Flow 25 is made in India, and the design itself is similar to Stuffcool's other chargers.

Here's the breakdown of the power profiles for the Flow 25:

When used individually:

USB-C: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2.77A (24.93W), 12V/2.08A (24.96W)

USB-C PPS: 3.3V~11V/2.25A (Up to 20W)

USB-A: 5V/3A (15W), 9V/2A (18W), 12V/1.5A (18W)

When used simultaneously:

USB-C + USB A : 5V/3A (15W)

The Flow 25 isn't a GaN charger, so it isn't quite as diminutive as the Neutron, but it isn't bulky either. The build quality is sturdy, and it has managed to deliver a consistent charge in the month I used the Flow 25.

I tested the charger with the S22 Ultra, S21 FE, and the Galaxy A53, and the Flow 25 held up admirably. Although the S22 Ultra works over 45W, it doesn't actually manage to take in 45W when tested with a charger that was able to deliver that charge, so you may as well save yourself some cash and pick up the Flow 25.

And if you're eyeing the Galaxy A53 or the S21 FE, the Flow 25 is the ideal choice for these devices.

Samsung's decision to not include a bundled charger not just on its flagships, but also its mid-range phones means that you will have to invest in an aftermarket charger if you're interested in buying the brand's Galaxy A or Galaxy S devices.

The Stuffcool Flow 25 is a great overall option for Indian users, particularly considering it is available for just ₹1,259 ($16).