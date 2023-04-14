The Xperia 5 V could bring us a compact powerhouse

What you need to know

Sony is likely to bring a smaller Xperia flagship later this year.

The alleged Xperia 5 V could sport a smaller 6.05-inch display.

The previous model, 5 IV, came with a 6.1-inch display.

Late last year, we heard about Sony bringing six Xperia models in 2023. They would presumably include the Xperia 5 V, Xperia 1 V, Xperia PRO-II, Xperia 10 V, and Xperia ACE IV. While the launch is expected in the coming months, interesting details regarding Xperia 5 V shared by a display analyst have come up.

According to analyst Ross Young, Sony is working on a new compact smartphone with a compact screen measuring 6.05 inches. In a recent tweet, Young mentioned it would be part of Sony’s 5 series lineup, leading us to believe that the Xperia 5 V will receive a slightly shrunken display.

For the uninitiated, the previous model, Sony Xperia 5 IV, came with a 6.1-inches display with 120Hz refresh rates.

Next Sony Xperia Compact will be 6.05".April 10, 2023 See more

The apparent screen size is a tad bit smaller than the standard 6.1-inch displays we see on many small Android smartphones, although not quite as small as the 5.9-inch panel on the Zenfone 9. Still, this could further signal a shift in the smartphone industry as other OEMs are trying to bring more compact phones with smaller displays.

A recent Pixel 8 leak purports that the flagship could opt for a smaller screen than its predecessor, measuring close to 6.2 inches, which is still slightly smaller than the Pixel 7.

Previous reports have indicated that the alleged Sony Xperia 5 V will likely be released in September. It will likely be one of the few devices from Sony powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. In addition, some of the Xperia devices released this year are expected to omit the capacitive fingerprint sensor from the power button in favor of an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature found on most higher-end Android phones.