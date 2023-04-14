The Xperia 5 V could bring us a compact powerhouse
A new leak hints at a compact screen that could make its way to Xperia 5 V smartphone.
What you need to know
- Sony is likely to bring a smaller Xperia flagship later this year.
- The alleged Xperia 5 V could sport a smaller 6.05-inch display.
- The previous model, 5 IV, came with a 6.1-inch display.
Late last year, we heard about Sony bringing six Xperia models in 2023. They would presumably include the Xperia 5 V, Xperia 1 V, Xperia PRO-II, Xperia 10 V, and Xperia ACE IV. While the launch is expected in the coming months, interesting details regarding Xperia 5 V shared by a display analyst have come up.
According to analyst Ross Young, Sony is working on a new compact smartphone with a compact screen measuring 6.05 inches. In a recent tweet, Young mentioned it would be part of Sony’s 5 series lineup, leading us to believe that the Xperia 5 V will receive a slightly shrunken display.
For the uninitiated, the previous model, Sony Xperia 5 IV, came with a 6.1-inches display with 120Hz refresh rates.
Next Sony Xperia Compact will be 6.05".April 10, 2023
The apparent screen size is a tad bit smaller than the standard 6.1-inch displays we see on many small Android smartphones, although not quite as small as the 5.9-inch panel on the Zenfone 9. Still, this could further signal a shift in the smartphone industry as other OEMs are trying to bring more compact phones with smaller displays.
A recent Pixel 8 leak purports that the flagship could opt for a smaller screen than its predecessor, measuring close to 6.2 inches, which is still slightly smaller than the Pixel 7.
Previous reports have indicated that the alleged Sony Xperia 5 V will likely be released in September. It will likely be one of the few devices from Sony powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. In addition, some of the Xperia devices released this year are expected to omit the capacitive fingerprint sensor from the power button in favor of an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature found on most higher-end Android phones.
Vishnu works as a freelance News Writer for Android Central. For the past four years, he's been writing about consumer technology, primarily involving smartphones, laptops, and every other gizmo connected to the Internet. When he is away from keyboard, you can see him going on a long drive or chilling on a couch binge-watching some crime series.
