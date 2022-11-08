Sony reportedly has six new Xperia models for 2023

What you need to know

Sony is gearing up to expand its Xperia product portfolio next year.

The handset maker is expected to release at least five new models in 2023.

That includes three premium models and one entry-level smartphone.

A new report also hints at a possible omission of a fingerprint sensor in one of the Xperia models next year.

Sony Xperia series always have a set niche audience for what its devices offer. The devices from the company are usually limited to a minimum handset release across any given year. That could likely change from next year, as Sony reportedly has plans to extend its portfolio of devices. Aside from the expected new devices, the company could also ditch the most liked feature from its future devices.

A new report from Japanese tech news site SumahoDigest (opens in new tab) (via PhoneArena (opens in new tab)), says Sony is working on at least five new phones set to release next year. The models comprise the Xperia 5 V, Xperia 1 V, Xperia PRO-II, Xperia 10 V, and Xperia ACE IV.

The flagship models Xperia 1 V, Xperia 5 V, and the Xperia PRO-II are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is expected to be unveiled in the upcoming Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 next week.

The Xperia ACE IV is rumored to be the cost-effective model featuring a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. According to PhoneArena, this device could be an alternative to the iPhone mini for Android enthusiasts. This particular device reportedly comes in two models: one for the home turf, i.e., Japan, and the other likely to make its way to global markets.

Three of these devices are subjected to the traditional launch pattern, which means you can expect the Xperia 1 V and 10 V models to be released in May 2023, followed by the Xperia 5 V in September of the same year. The Xperia 10 V is expected to sit between the premium models and the ACE model, as it is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Another report from SumahoDigest (opens in new tab) (via Notebookcheck (opens in new tab)) also hints at a possible omission of the side-mounted fingerprint sensor in favor of an in-display fingerprint sensor for at least one of the above-mentioned models. In previous Xperia models, the power button simultaneously acted as a fingerprint sensor, which often felt reliable and fast for Android device owners.

On the whole, aside from making the best of flagship phones, Sony is gearing up to take on cheaper Android alternatives with the new product lineup for 2023. It will be interesting to see what the upcoming models bring to the table. But, as suggested earlier, Sony has a specific set of niche audiences regarding Xperia phones.