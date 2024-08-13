Should you upgrade to the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro?

Traditionally, Pixel phones haven't offered a ton of choice. Mainline models launch in a standard and Pro variant, and Google typically launches a budget Pixel A-series model half a year later. This year, however, the Pixel 9 series is offering a lot more choice than usual, doubling the number of options available in previous years.

You can choose to keep the price lower by picking the Google Pixel 9 or, for the first time ever, upgrade the hardware and cameras with a Google Pixel 9 Pro without being forced to use a larger phone. However, Google also offers the Pixel 9 Pro XL, a larger phone with the same Pro-level cameras and features as the Pixel 9 Pro but with a larger display and battery.

Plus, Pixel fans can choose to upgrade further to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, offering a foldable form factor with the same features and Tensor G4 processor as the rest of the Pixel 9 series.

The best Google Pixel 9 preorder deals will get you the phone for less than MRSP, but does it make sense to upgrade at all? Let's cover all the bases.

Bold new hardware

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

There's no denying just how different this year's Pixels look, yet they still retain some of that unique Pixel flavor by keeping the centered camera visor on the back. There's also no denying the iPhone's influence on these phones with the flat sides and flat glass all around, though.

If you love flat phones that look a whole lot like an iPhone, this is about as good as it gets. If that's not your thing, though, maybe a Pixel 9 case or Pixel 9 Pro XL case will help. After all, most phones only truly look different from the back, anyway.

At the very least, Google says this new design is twice as durable as previous Pixels, which is a good thing given some of the quality control issues we've seen in the past.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Compared to the Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel 9 series feels a bit sterile and industrial. There's no denying how fun some of the new colors are, though — especially Wintergreen, Peony, and Rose Quartz — and the shiny side rails on the Pro models give it that extra premium look and feel.

But there are some pretty exciting hardware improvements to consider. While Qi2 is nowhere to be seen, satellite SOS is making an appearance for the first time on a U.S. phone, and the quirky temperature sensor is now on both Pro models regardless of the size.

Plus, all Pixel 9 models finally charge faster this year! With the new 45W Pixel charger, you'll go from 0-50% in 30 minutes on a Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL will jump up to an impressive 70% in 30 minutes. That's not as fast as my favorite phone, the OnePlus 12, but it's still a monumental improvement over anything Samsung offers and better than past Pixels.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

A lot of the things Google is doing with new Pixel 9 features heavily rely on the Tensor G4 processor inside. As rumors hinted at, the Tensor G4 isn't a big upgrade in the traditional sense. Gamers likely won't notice any real differences, and we're not yet sure if Google has improved the overheating situation of past Tensor processors until we get to test them longer.

So, while you're not getting much in the way of daily performance upgrades, all of Google's new apps and features revolve around the processor's considerable AI-processing muscle. The Tensor G4 is able to process AI-based tasks 2.25x faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor inside every other major Android flagship in 2024. That's a pretty unbelievable number.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

To translate that into real-world usage, that means images you edit, the stickers you create, the emojis Gemini crafts, the calls recorded and transcribed, the screenshots searched and cataloged, and the friends added to photos stay private and on-device despite featuring the detail and speed of something processed in the cloud.

There's no denying just how fascinating and useful Google's new AI features are, especially when compared to some of the things Samsung launched alongside Galaxy AI on its phones this year.

The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which is right for you?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If you're set on upgrading to a Google Pixel 9 this year, you'll be able to choose from four different models for the first time ever. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the largest, most expensive model available. It's best for folks who want a tablet and a phone all in one device.

Down from that is the Pixel 9 Pro XL which is roughly the same size as the Pixel 8 Pro. It features a 6.8-inch display and three cameras on the back, including a 48MP telephoto camera with a 5x optical zoom lens. It's also the fastest charging of the bunch, as I covered above.

But if you don't like large phones, never fear, for the Pixel 9 Pro is here! It sports the same 16GB of RAM and triple rear camera system as the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It even has the 42MP selfie camera from that phone, although it won't charge quite as fast up to 100% as the Pro XL model.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Google Pixel 9 is the same size as the Pixel 9 Pro — it even fits in the same cases — but it cuts out some features to debut at $200 cheaper.

First off, it doesn't include a telephoto camera on the back, and the selfie camera is reduced from 42MP to 10.5MP. There's no Ultra-Wideband chip inside so device tracker tiles won't work as well as they will on the Pro models. The regular Pixel 9 also doesn't have the cool temperature sensor that's on the back of both Pro models.

On the software side of things, most features are identical between all Pixel 9 models but the cheaper Pixel 9 is missing a few camera feature found on the Pro models. The Pixel 9 is missing Video Boost, Zoom Enhance (since there's no telephoto camera), Video Boost, Night Sight Video, and Super Res Zoom Video.

If you're good to go without all those features, the cheapest Pixel 9 model is a pretty great way to get the best of Google without the added cost.