What you need to know

Samsung was spotted pushing an update for the Try Galaxy app, which now lets users playtest its One UI 7 enhancements.

Users will find access a simulation of the Now Brief, redesigned app icons, and its refreshed Quick Settings panel changes.

The Try Galaxy app was originally for Apple's iPhones, but it has since brought its simulation over to Android.

Samsung confirmed One UI 7 will launch for eligible devices in April.

Samsung is pushing an update for its demo-focused app that might generate some hype around its major Android update.

A post by SamMobile highlights a recent update to the Try Galaxy app that lets users on past-gen Galaxy devices, and other Android phones, demo One UI 7's features. The app's official page reflects its recent update of Samsung's upcoming Android 15-based update. For what to expect, Try Galaxy will simulate some of the newest core systems on your device, like the Now Brief.

The publication's test details a the Now Brief widget is available in this app's demo for your home screen. The small, pill-shaped widget displays some quick information externally before expanding fully once tapped. This experience is exactly what you'd see on a Galaxy S25. Users tapping the widget will receive a simulated briefing packed with weather information, your "schedule," and more.

The playtest also gives users a taste of Samsung's quick panel overhaul. The Quick Settings panel and your notifications panel are now separate in One uI 7. This was something the company teased during SDC 2024 before it debuted on the latest flagship trio.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The One UI 7 simulation also features some smaller software pieces like Samsung's complete icon rework. Galaxy's upcoming app drawer redesign is also included in the Try Galaxy demo, per the publication. Users can head to the official website, scan the QR code, and begin downloading the simulation on Android and iOS.

Funnily enough, Samsung's Try Galaxy app was previously only available for Apple's iPhones as a way to, well, get them to switch. The app would simulate the Android experience on its recent smartphones and even its foldables.

However, the company finally brought its Try Galaxy app to Android users. The move was made as Samsung stepped into its "era of mobile AI." Many of the core Galaxy AI features were present during that test, as well as the company's One UI 6.1 update for interested users. The Galaxy AI playtest let users experiment with Live Translate, Note Assist, and Chat Assist among others.

As if we needed to be more ready for One UI 7, this Try Galaxy update is rolling out (perhaps) a month before the software goes live. Samsung recently confirmed that, after a series of critical delays, One UI 7 should launch for eligible Galaxy devices in April. Meanwhile, it just started its first beta program for the Flip 6 and Fold 6.