Samsung's 'Try Galaxy' app lets iPhone users experience life with a Galaxy Z Fold 5

What you need to know

Samsung's "Try Galaxy" app updates to showcase the Fold 5's large display, turning two connected iPhones into one unified display.

The new app highlights the FlexCam present on both devices and how it can be used to greater effect with the Flip 5's 3.4-inch cover display.

One UI 5.1.1 is included as a way of showing how all of Samsung's Galaxy devices remain connected through software.

Samsung is at it again, trying to tempt non-Android users over to the greener side, and it's using its latest wave of foldables to do it.

As detailed in a Newsroom post, Samsung announced the release of a new update for its "Try Galaxy" app, bringing in the ability to explore Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 features. Samsung's latest update lets users simulate the Fold 5's 7.6-inch internal screen by placing two connected iPhones side-by-side to form one united display.

The Try Galaxy app's Fold 5 simulation offers several video demos as a little taste of what entertainment looks like on Samsung's larger foldable smartphone.

The book-style foldable's multitasking features are highlighted via the ability to drag content from one side of the display to the other.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

Furthermore, the Try Galaxy app's FlexCam experience lets iPhone owners get a taste of the Flip 5's new 3.4-inch cover display. Samsung states that non-Android users will be shown how the device's FlexCam can "unlock new capabilities by capturing memorable moments in a variety of creative angles."

The app's latest update includes the One UI 5.1.1 software, giving Apple users a chance to learn about Quick Share and how Samsung Health interacts with the company's Android smartwatches.

Those with an iPhone can head over to Try Galaxy and scan the provided QR code to begin trying out Samsung's latest foldable phone features and software. The app works with Safari on the iPhone 7 and above, running the latest OS.

Samsung's attempts at enticing Apple users over to the flip side is no surprise, as the company deployed a similar tactic back in March after the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. Back then, the devices' Nightography and transformative AI features were in the spotlight. The company brought attention to the Galaxy S23's gaming capabilities, battery life, and display as well.

Since March, Samsung has increased the Try Galaxy app's language support to 20, looping in Korean, Czech, Hungarian, Latin American Spanish, and Russian.