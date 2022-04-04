Samsung starts pushing the April 2022 security update to the Galaxy S22 series

What you need to know

The April 2022 security patch is arriving for Samsung Galaxy S22 phones.

Samsung is rolling out the update a few days before Google publishes the update's security bulletin.

The security update is going live for the Galaxy S22 series in South Korea and Europe.

Samsung has always been punctual, if not ahead of schedule, when it comes to rolling out security updates for its smartphones, the most recent demonstration of which being the March 2022 security patch release. It stays true to that reputation with the April 2022 security update.

The best Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S22 series, are beginning to pick up the latest security patch with firmware version S90xNKSU1AVCK. This is now available to the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra in South Korea.

The update includes improvements for the phone's camera, such as flash support for close focus operations. This improves UHD 30 and 60 video recording performance in low memory conditions.

Samsung also improved View Cover usability. That said, the update comes in at more than 1.5GB, indicating that it comes with loads of changes.

In Europe, the update is also available for Exynos-powered Galaxy S22 Ultra handsets (model number SM-S90xB). It's 1.3GB in size, and the changelog doesn't mention any camera-related improvements.

It should be noted that the update arrived on March 31 for those models, just a few days before Google publishes the April 2022 security bulletin, per XDA Developers. So Samsung deserves a pat on the back.

The update should also be available in more regions in the coming days. You can go to Settings > Software update > Download to check if it's live for you.