Samsung launches its 'Magnetic Wallet' for the Galaxy S25's new Qi2 world

Samsung has reportedly launched its new "Magnetic Wallet" for the Galaxy S25 series.

The case comes in black and features the required magnetic connection on the back of it for Magnetic Cases and other OEM-created cases.

Samsung stated in a World Power Consortium (WPC) press release that its Galaxy devices will arrive at "Qi2 Ready" devices for magnetic accessories/cases.

Right before the Galaxy S25 lands in consumer hands, Samsung has reportedly dropped a new accessory you might not want to miss.

Samsung has now listed its official Magnetic Wallet accessory for the Galaxy S25 series (via 9to5Google). The product features the Qi2 connection ring at the top portion of the accessory and only comes in black. Samsung's store listing states users can purchase the Magnetic Wallet at a discounted price of $14.99.

The publication claims the accessory will "generally" go for $29.99.

The user-facing part of the wallet is where you'll store your important cards and other necessities when traveling.

It's unclear when Samsung will begin taking orders/shipping the Magnetic Case. The company displays the expected price, but there's only a "Notify Me" button available, instead of one to purchase. However, the publication claims that Samsung is "shipping this wallet now" and that it should arrive once consumers' pre-ordered Galaxy S25s reach home.

Regardless, users should sign up for email notifications so you're in the loop about this attachment.

Samsung officially stepped into the world of the Qi2 standard earlier in January, a few weeks ahead of the Galaxy S25's reveal. The company confirmed via a press release that its Galaxy devices in 2025 will come with Qi2 support. Joining the WPC's (World Power Consortium) standard for Android brings 15W wireless charging and magnetic alignment to Samsung's phones.

While Android OEMs have struggled to adopt Qi2 properly, the WPC brought about a new branding called "Qi2 Ready." Essentially, devices that are Qi2 Ready will feature the required tech inside for wireless charging alongside support for external magnetic connections on the outside for accessories.

The WPC states that it's ready for an "acceleration in Android devices with Qi2 built in during 2025." Samsung will be accompanied by Google in producing Qi2 Ready devices this year. Google is going to go about bringing this support in its own way, so we'll have to see what happens.

With the Galaxy S25 series on the way (if you pre-ordered), users can begin looking for some of the best cases to protect their new tech-baby.