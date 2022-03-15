Samsung is bringing some of Galaxy S22's best features to its older flagships

What you need to know

Samsung’s One UI 4.1 update has started rolling out to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones.

The update will soon begin rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A series, and Tab S7 FE devices as well.

One UI 4.1 brings a number of useful new features, including Google Duo live sharing and the Expert RAW photo editing app.

Samsung introduced the latest version of its custom user interface along with the Galaxy S22 series phones last month. The company has now announced that it is bringing One UI 4.1 to its older flagships, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

In addition to Samsung’s best foldable phones, the One UI 4.1 update will soon begin rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A series, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Samsung has confirmed that the update will also extend to the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, Note series, S10 series, A series, and Tab S series devices in the near future.

While One UI 4.1 isn’t a big update, it does come with a few nifty additions. With Google Duo live sharing, users can share their screen with friends or family to view photos in Gallery together. The feature even lets you share your browser screen and collaborate on Samsung Notes.

The other notable addition is the Expert RAW photo editing app, which offers a “DSLR-like experience.” Along with a wide range of in-camera editing tools, the app gives users the ability to save photos in both JPG and DNG formats.

Samsung’s enhanced Object Eraser feature enables users to get rid of unwanted background objects, people, shadows, and reflections. To remove shadows or reflections from a photo, all you need to do is tap on the “Erase shadows” or “Erase reflections” button in the Gallery app.

The update also brings a more streamlined photo sharing experience to Galaxy users. Your photos will now be automatically optimized for sharing as soon as you select an image to share. With Quick Share, you can send multiple photos, videos, and files at once by just tapping on the “Share” button and choosing a recipient.

Finally, One UI 4.1 integrates Grammarly into Samsung Keyboard to give users “expert writing improvements” as they type.