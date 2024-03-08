Galaxy foldables' upcoming colorways have leaked

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could come in new dark blue and pink colorways.

The clamshell Z Flip 6 will likely sport light blue, light green, silver, and yellow color options.

These colorways match what we have seen in the recent renders of both foldables.

Samsung's Galaxy foldables are the company's next highly anticipated device. Their first renders have recently appeared on the web, and information reveals the colorways we can expect.

The latest details come from the prominent display analyst Ross Young, who shared the colorways we would be seeing on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. In a recent X post, he mentioned that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 would be seen in light blue, light green, silver, and yellow colorways. On the other hand, the book-style foldable will feature dark blue, pink, and silver color variants.

Got some early insight into Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 colors:- Z Fold 6: Dark Blue, Light Pink and Silver- Z Flip 6: Light Blue, Light Green, Silver and YellowMarch 7, 2024 See more

Young shared the colorways of the Galaxy S24 series way ahead of the launch, which turned out to be accurate. Similarly, some of the aforementioned color options were showcased in the recent Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders and Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders. While the clamshell Z Flip 6 this year features the same color options as the predecessor Galaxy Z Flip 5, per Young, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely have a new pink hue this time around.

Alongside these traditional color variants, we can also expect special edition colorways from the upcoming foldables, which will be sold exclusively on Samsung's website in select regions

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks)

The recent Galaxy Z Fold 6 render showcased the foldable in a Dark Blue color that looks promising and a significant change from the traditional black colorway often dubbed Phantom Black. It would be a great addition to the lineup if it turns up during the launch — the second Unpacked event of the year, which is expected sometime in July, with global availability in August 2024.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Ring is yet another anticipated product launch, which was recently shown off at MWC 2024, and it has yet to get an official launch date.