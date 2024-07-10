How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 — early deals and what you need to know

The wait is over: Samsung's newest lineup of foldable phones has landed, and I'm here to tell you exactly how you can preorder the new Galaxy Z Fold 6. Whether you're looking for a trade-in opportunity, straight discount, or you simply have a question about the upcoming device before it hits store shelves, everything you need to know about buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 can be found in this guide.

Samsung Unpacked just kicked off moments ago, revealing an innovative device that boasts the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, two gorgeous 120Hz displays, and one of the best folding hinges ever built into a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 also starts at a whopping $1,899.99 for the 256GB version, which is why the following deals are so important. I'm still waiting for some of the best preorder promotions to go live, but in the meantime, I've gathered great offers from the likes of Verizon, AT&T, and Samsung itself.

Keep reading to see what I've found so far, and don't forget that the phone is scheduled for release on July 24th. Once these preorder deals are gone, they're probably going to be gone for good.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals

More preorder opportunities are expected to go live throughout the day, so check back later if you don't find anything right now!

Samsung: up to $1,200 off with eligible trade-in, plus free storage upgrade Send Samsung any old or broken phone that you have lying around and the retailer will give you up to $1,200 in trade-in credit. They're also offering free storage upgrades, which means you could get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB phone, or 1TB of storage for the price of the 512GB.

Best Buy: free $300 gift card with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, free storage upgrade Best Buy has just joined the preorder party with an offer that gives you a free $300 gift card when you buy the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 6, no strings attached. You'll also get a free memory boost (a $120 value), making this deal particularly compelling if you don't want to go through the hassle of a trade-in.

AT&T: up to $1,100 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with ANY Galaxy trade-in New and existing AT&T customers who send the carrier any Galaxy phone, regardless of age or condition, are guaranteed to receive $1,100 in trade-in credit. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at a steep $1,899.99, so this offer could really help lessen the blow when you place your order.

Verizon: up to $800 off with ANY Galaxy trade-in and new line, plus free storage upgrade Similar to other deals on this list, Verizon will give you up to $800 of trade-in credit when you trade in any Galaxy device and add a new line with an eligible data plan. The Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Business plans will get you the full $800, while the Unlimited Welcome tier will net you $400. Verizon is also giving out free storage upgrades with the purchase of the phone.

FAQ

What are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a refinement of nearly everything that made its predecessor such a groundbreaking device. The foldable phone is thinner, lighter, and, well, more foldable than the Z Fold 5, thanks to its newly-designed "dual rail" hinge structure. You also get a performance boost thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (the same chipset that powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra), a brighter display, and seven years of OS updates straight out of the box.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cost?

The biggest issue that we have with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is its price. With a starting price of $1,899.99, the upcoming foldable is $100 more expensive than the already-very-expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and you're not even getting new camera technology or improved battery life out of the deal. So considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs the Z Fold 5, is the new phone worth the upgrade?

That's ultimately your call, but hopefully the preorder deals above can soften any financial blow if you decide to buy.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 be released?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, and the new Galaxy Ring, are all set to be released globally on July 24th. Many of the best preorder deals are likely to expire at the same time, so don't wait too long if one of the offers above piques your interest.