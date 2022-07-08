Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 case information leaks

What you need to know

There are rumors surrounding the mock-ups of the new cases for Samsung's next release of foldable phones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is supposedly coming with a space for the Samsung S Pen.

The case for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears to continue the idea of including a security ring for your finger on the back.

We're all excited for the next release of Samsung's foldable phones. With that, there may be more of a reason to get excited now that some Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab) phone case information has leaked.

Information surfaced from Android Headlines (opens in new tab) after spotting the mock-ups of these new cases on a U.K.-based retailer, MobileFun. The retailer reportedly placed information about the new cases for both the new Samsung foldable phones on their website. For the Galaxy Z Fold 4, they showcase a photo of the black version of the proposed new case. This new leaked image apparently showed the potential for the case coming with a space for the Samsung S Pen. Currently, the case on MobileFun is going for €68.99. This is a rumored price, and without any concrete information, we should keep this in mind until we receive official word from Samsung.

The following product is the new case for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. This new case appears to be similar to the portable Galaxy Z Flip 3 case (opens in new tab). The mock-up showed the Z Flip 4 case including the same ring from the previous case. The purpose of the ring on the back of the "clamshell foldable" case is for security and comfort while you carry your phone with you. There are rumored to be five color options: bora purple, arctic blue, khaki, navy, and pink. The up-the-air price for the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 case is €33.99.

There could also be potential that Samsung comes with an alternative for those not interested in this first proposed case. There are rumors about a "silicone case with a strap for the Galaxy Z Flip 4." These new cases could become one of the best cases for the Galaxy Z Flip should the rumors hold true.