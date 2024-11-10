Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: How will they compare?

samsung galaxy s25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Could be the best one yet While we don’t have official details about the Samsung Galaxy S25 yet, which won’t arrive until early 2025, it’s logical to assume that it will be a step up in more ways than one compared to the already stellar Galaxy S24. Whether you should upgrade from that phone or not depends on the details. But the Galaxy S25 will most certainly be the best Galaxy phone to date when it arrives. For More powerful chipset (rumored)

Larger screen than Galaxy S24 (rumored)

Comes with an S Pen (rumored)

Likely tons of AI integration Against Not available until 2025

Likely more expensive

Potential for shorter battery life and slower charging Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 9 View at Amazon View at Verizon View at Best Buy A Pixel best As far as Google Pixel phones go, you get a ton of bang for your buck with the Google Pixel 9, which is the entry option in the line that’s almost identical to its higher end Pro and Pro XL sisters. As far as phones you can get right now go, the Google Pixel 9 is among the best, and offers the best value. For Affordable

Great battery life

Tons of AI integration Against Front camera is only 10.5MP

No telephoto camera

Might not be as powerful

We can’t see the future. As much as we’d like to say that the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a fantastic phone the bests anything the company and others have launched to date in the Android space, we don’t know this for sure just yet. The phone isn’t actually launching until the first half of 2025. If launch follows suit with the last two generations, it should he announced before the end of January. With that said, that’s only a few months away.

Knowing the Samsung Galaxy S25 will be the newest entry-level model in the line, likely accompanied by Plus and Ultra variants, that means it will go head-to-head with the Google Pixel 9, that brand’s newest entry-level model as well. So, we thought we’d take a speculative look with this Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9 comparison, based on the unconfirmed rumors so far about the Samsung Galaxy S25. Seeing how these two phones could compare may help you start prepping for a decision.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: Looks and basics

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

We haven’t yet seen the Samsung Galaxy S25, but there have been leaked renders that suggest the phone will increase in size from the 6.2 inches of the Samsung Galaxy S24 to about 6.36 inches, which is more akin to the size of the new Apple iPhone 16 Pro, while also being lighter.

It seems all three variants of the phone will also employ a similar shape with rounded edges, flat sides, and a flat front. The expectation is that the phone will have the same armor aluminum frame (titanium option for the Ultra variant) with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It’s also expected that there will be a built-in S Pen, though the leaked render images don’t show one.

The Galaxy S25 will likely come with the same M13 OLED display. Brightness may still hover around 2,600 nits. Based on the leaked renders, the camera set-up may be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which resembles a traditional DSLR camera lens with ribbed edges and thick borders.

Regarding other specs, these have not been confirmed, but assuming this phone would at least match the Samsung Galaxy S24, we can say at the very least that the display will be FHD+ with 120Hz refresh (or better), and storage options may include 128GB and 256GB. Since the Galaxy S24 has an IP68 rating, it’s safe to assume the Galaxy S25 will have at least that as well.

When it comes to the battery, it should be at minimum 4,000mAh with support for both wired and wireless charging. Some leaks, however, indicate that the battery could be as large as 5,000mAh. One area that we hope is improved upon is wireless charging speeds: the Galaxy S24 still taps out at 15W and considering so many other phones support much faster wireless charging, it’s time Samsung caught up in this department.

As for finishes, sources claim these may include Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green for the standard Galaxy S25 variant.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

How does this compare to the look and feel of the Google Pixel 9? Already available now, it comes in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony. It has a 6.3-inch screen which, if rumors are correct, would make it about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S25. Its Actua display boasts 2,424 x 1,080 resolution with a refresh rate from 60-120Hz and 2,700 nits peak brightness.

With rounded corners and square design that Derrek Lee says in his review of the Pixel 9 that the polished back with a satin metal frame is “surprisingly comfortable to hold.” The screen is made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and it boasts an IP68 water and dust resistant rating with a fingerprint-resistant coating.

It comes with 128GB or 256GB storage and a large 4,700mAh battery that’s a big step-up from the Samsung Galaxy S24 and could be the same if Samsung doesn’t improve on this with the Galaxy S25. There’s also an Extreme Battery Saver mode that can extend battery life to up to four days. The Google Pixel 9 supports both fast and wireless charging as well, along with Battery Share for using it to refuel other devices like Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. Lee is impressed with the battery life, saying the phone easily lasts through an entire day with up to eight hours of screen time. But he does find the 27W charging to be “almost unbearably slow.”

A huge advantage with the Google Pixel 9, and all recent Pixel devices, is that Google promises seven years of OS and security updates. Samsung offers the same for the Galaxy S24, and it’s safe to assume this will extend to the Galaxy S25 as well.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: The specs

Let’s look at the specs of these two phones in a side-by-side comparison. Keep in mind that these specs for the Samsung Galaxy S25 are not yet confirmed.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Google Pixel 9 OS Android 15 (One UI 7) Android 14 (upgradeable to Android 15) Colors Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green (rumored) Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Screen Size 6.3 inches (rumored) 6.3 inches Screen Resolution unknown 2,424 x 1,080 Screen Type OLED (rumored) Actua OLED Refresh Rate 120Hz (assumed) 60-120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite (rumored) Google Tensor G4 RAM unknown 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB (assumed) 128GB, 256GB (not expandable) Cameras unknown 50MP Octa PD wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 10.5MP front Speakers Stereo Speakers (assumed) Stereo Speakers (Spatial Audio) Battery 5,000mAh (rumored) 4,700mAh Wireless Charging Yes (assumed) Yes Bluetooth 5..3 (assumed) 5.3 Water Resistance IP68 (assumed) IP68 Cellular 5G 5G Size 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm (rumored) 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5mm Weight unknown 198 grams

There’s a lot yet we don’t know when it comes down to the nitty-gritty of the Samsung Galaxy S25. But based on the leaks, renders, rumors, and the specs of the current generation Samsung S24, this is our best guess as to how the comparison might look.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: Features, functions, and performance

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Now, let’s get down to what’s truly important: processing power and features. The Samsung Galaxy S25 was initially thought to be powered by the "Snapdragon 8 Gen 4" chipset. And while that's technically true, some of the latest rumors suggest it might actually come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (essentially a rebranded chip), marking an even bigger jump in performance thanks to the Oryon cores. That said, other rumors suggest Samsung may stick with its in-house Exynos chips.

One thing to note if it does use the Snapdragon is that it could mean the Galaxy S25 requires a bigger battery to be able to accommodate all this power. Even if a bigger battery is part of the equation, the end result could be shorter overall battery life, slower charging to accommodate the enhanced power and processing, or a wash in terms of battery life between the S24 and S25. But again, this is all speculation. Plus, some rumors indicate that there could be a new AI battery feature that works to conserve up to 10% of the battery life through each day.

We do know that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will launch with Android 15, the latest version of the operating system, and this will be paired with Samsung’s own One UI 7. It appears that this version of the Samsung UI may be one of the biggest upgrades yet with a new visual style, additional customization options, new icons, and more. Some report that there will be new aminations as well, akin to OnePlus’ parallel processing in OxygenOS 15.

Of course, it goes without saying that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will come with all the same AI features you get with the Samsung Galaxy S24 through Galaxy AI. The belief is that these features will be further enhanced in this new phone, including more parental control features. This is something parents of tweens and teens who monitor their phones will appreciate.

Keep in mind that this OS update should be available for Samsung Galaxy S24 owners as well, and a beta is reportedly going to launch before the end of 2024. Once it does, those who gain access will effectively be getting a preview into what the experience will be like with the Samsung Galaxy S25.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

With the Google Pixel 9, it comes out of the box with Android 14, but of course it’s updateable to Android 15, and far beyond. It’s powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor and has 12GB RAM, making it a powerful phone that can handle multi-tasking, video streaming, gaming, and more. Lee says it performs well when opening and juggling apps, and he never noticed the phone getting warm when playing especially intense mobile games.

It, too, has plenty of AI features through Google Gemini that range from advanced Google Assistant to photo editing, message composition, and more. It comes with plenty of security features like Google VPN and end-to-end encryption along with safety features like satellite SOS, emergency SOS, car crash detection, and more.

How these two phones compare when it comes to operability will really come down to two main things: does the Samsung Galaxy S25 have more powerful processing, and how much does this impact battery life? In the end, however, both devices will likely count among the most powerful phones you can buy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: How good are the cameras?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The camera experience is crucial for most phone users. These are the memories you capture daily that you’ll likely keep for a lifetime, not to mention share with the world through social media.

There are rumors that there will be some big changes to the cameras in the Samsung Galaxy S25. Notably, the belief is that Samsung will shift entirely to using Sony sensors. Samsung hasn’t historically made sweeping changes to its cameras since the Galaxy S22 jumped from a 12MP main sensor to a whopping 50MP. And we expect that the Samsung Galaxy S25 won’t be too far off from the Galaxy S24.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, as a refresher, has a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera, 10MP telephoto camera, and 12MP selfie camera. We’re guessing the Samsung Galaxy S25 won’t be too far off from these numbers. However, some rumors do indicate the possibility of a massive jump with a 50MP ultrawide camera and a new telephoto lens that has variable capabilities, either relating to zoom or aperture.

The Galaxy AI features will extend to the camera experience as well with all the same cool photo and video capturing and editing features crossing over to this phone as well. In terms of any new features that will be added to the experience, we’ll have to wait and learn about those later.

Google likely has nothing to worry about, whatever the case may be, as the cameras in the Google Pixel 9 are pretty darned good. Lee says the images are “detailed and crisp” with a “great deal of dynamic range, even in low lighting conditions.” The Pixel 9 has a 50MP main camera as well with a wide sensor that affords up to 8x Super Res Zoom. Its ultra-wide camera is an impressive 48MP with macro focus but the front “selfie” camera is a measly 10.5MP. Lee does miss the third rear telephoto camera, which the Samsung Galaxy S24 has and the Galaxy S25 may continue with as well.

A similar set of photo editing features using AI are found in this phone as well, like Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Best Take (a fan favorite that lets you choose the best expressions of each person from multiple version of the same group photo to create the “best” one), Photo Unblur, and more. There’s even a cool Audio Magic Eraser feature for editing and enhancing videos.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. Google Pixel 9: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

For a “right now” decision, consider the Google Pixel 9 vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 comparison since the Samsung Galaxy S25 isn’t coming until early 2025, likely by the end of January. If you are willing to wait, then it’s time to weigh the decision based on what you know so far.

Looking at the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy 24, those two devices are pretty close in almost every respect. The Pixel 9 has more RAM and a slightly higher resolution screen than the Samsung Galaxy S24, while the Samsung Galaxy S24’s ultra-wide camera is much lower resolution. If Samsung rectifies all three of these downsides in the Galaxy S25, it would be an even closer race.

Considering how close we are to the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch, it’s a good decision to wait if you’re looking to upgrade from a Samsung Galaxy S23 or earlier phone and trying to decide if you should stick with that camp or opt for a Pixel phone instead. Once you’re armed with all the confirmed specs and details, you can make the most educated decision.

With that said, if you’re desperate to upgrade and need something now, maybe even want to take advantage of Black Friday and holiday deals, the Google Pixel 9 is and will continue to be one of the best Android phones you can buy for some time. The Samsung Galaxy S24 makes that list as well, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 will probably eventually take its place. It all comes down to whether you can bite your nails and wait just a little bit longer to get it.

Samsung Galaxy S25 It’s coming soon! The Samsung Galaxy S25 isn’t here yet, but based on rumors and leaks, it will be the most powerful Galaxy phone yet, potentially among the most powerful Android phones, period. You might find it worth the wait, but expect to pay a lot more for it, too. It really all depends on how big an upgrade it is over the Samsung Galaxy S24, which is already comparable to the Google Pixel 9.