New evidence points to the Galaxy S25 Ultra's existence

What you need to know

Samsung might already be working on its next flagship, the Ultra model.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely bear the SM-S938U model number this year and has been spotted in an IMEI database.

For the uninitiated, the previous iteration came with SM-S928U, wherein "U" indicates that it is catered to the U.S. region.

Samsung is prepping up for its highly anticipated foldable phone launch next month, alongside its flagship smartwatch series. While we await their release, new details emerge indicating the existence of the next flagship Galaxy S25 series.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra seems to have entered the IMEI database way ahead of the launch — likely to happen sometime early in Q5 2025. According to Android Headlines, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be bearing the SM-S938U model number, similar to the predecessor Galaxy S24 Ultra that bore the SM-S928U version. The "U" here indicates that the device is designated to the U.S. region like the previous models.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The latest details provided by the publication are some of the concrete information that has come up on the Galaxy S25 models from Samsung thus far. While it confirms the flagship phone's existence, something solid about the Galaxy S25 Ultra is yet to be revealed. But thanks to the previous rumors and leaks, we might have a slighter idea of what to expect from the Ultra model alongside the standard Galaxy S25 models.

The latest leak from late last month has given us the possible camera specs of the Ultra model. The device is expected to equip a quad rear camera configuration featuring a 50MP ultra wide angle lens next to a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and another 50MP super-wide 5x telephoto sensor. The latter two will replace the current 10MP and 12MP lenses as seen on the Galaxy S24 models. While the Ultra will still rely on Samsung's ISOCELL prowess, the standard models are rumored to include new Sony imaging sensors.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Galaxy S25 models are expected to use slightly bigger displays than the previous iterations. The flagship trio is likely to gain major AI upgrades from Google, according to Samsung's executive director of systems, Cho Cheol-min, who recently stated, "We have started discussing how to implement version 2 of Google's 'Gemini Nano' in on-device AI."

Cheol-min added that Samsung's team is focused on improving on-device AI on its next Exynos chip, which will be dubbed Exynos 2500. The SoC is rumored to be a powerful 3nm chip powering the flagship trio set to outpace even the Qualcomm next Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in efficiency.