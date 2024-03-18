The Samsung Galaxy S25 might make a hardware change no one asked for

What you need to know

A new rumor suggests Samsung might increase the size of its Galaxy S25 display from 6.2-inches to 6.3-inches.

The rumor adds the company could implement "overall design and concept" changes for its S25 series' hardware next year.

Previous rumors suggest the series could feature a camera hardware change, and there's potential for a pricier set of phones.

Some new rumors suggest Samsung will produce design changes for its Galaxy S25 series next year.

As rumored by yeux1122 on Naver, the base Galaxy S25 model might sport an increase in its display size (via WCCFtech). Citing a Samsung source, the leaker suggests the vanilla model will offer a 6.3-inch display once it launches next year.

The rumor implies more changes may be expected as Samsung introduces "overall design and concept" alterations for the Galaxy S25 series.

For context, the base Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch display. The remainder of the series delivers a 6.7-inch and a 6.8-inch display for the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, respectively. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also dropped its curved display, opting for a completely flat display. However, the device retained some of its curvature along its left and right edges.

More importantly, the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus have continued the same clean, minimalistic rear panel that started with the S23 variants. Both of the smaller siblings moved toward a design that mirrored the Ultra model. It'll be interesting to see what additional changes (if any) Samsung brings in its upcoming S25 series.

Previous rumors from December 2023 suggest Samsung could drop its camera hardware in favor of Sony. Speculation speaks toward the Korean OEM ditching its GN series sensors on the S25 and S25 Plus, should the rumors prove true. The Ultra model was stated to continue the ISOCELL trend. Speaking of, that ISOCELL sensor might pick up an upgrade next year for its 200MP capabilities with 0.8µm pixels.

Another rumor stated Samsung's flagship series could become a little pricier thanks to Qualcomm's planned SoC upgrades. The company is expected to implement more expensive Oryon CPU cores into its upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which could help it achieve "astonishing levels of performance."