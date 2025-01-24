New Qi2-compatible 3-in-1 charger hits certification, likely to power the Galaxy S25 series

What you need to know

Samsung will likely have a new Qi2 3-in-1 compatible charger for the Galaxy S25 series.

It was developed by WITS, which acquired Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ wireless charging business in 2019.

The charger has hit the WPC certification alongside another car charger with Qi2 support.

Users can expect 15W wireless charging speeds once they are available for purchase.

Samsung has wrapped up the Unpacked event this week with the launch of Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and a sneak peek of the all-new Galaxy S25 Edge, which is expected to roll out sometime this year. The Galaxy S25 series is Qi2 Ready, and there is a new compatible charger already that has hit a recent certification.

A Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website listing has indicated that a new 3-in-1 Qi2 charger suitable for the Galaxy S25 series has come in for certification (via Android Headlines).

(Image credit: WPC)

Per the certification, the charger is manufactured by a company called WITS, which in 2019 acquired Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ wireless charging business. And, the company now has a 3-in-1 charger ready, which is believed to complement the latest Galaxy S25 series.

According to images from the WPC certification, the 3-in-1 Qi2 charger can wirelessly charge a Qi2-ready phone next to a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Ring, respectively. Any Galaxy S25 model in the lot can be charged at 15W speeds, which is a significant bump from the 7.5W charging speed.

(Image credit: WPC)

Meanwhile, Samsung has also launched Qi2-compatible accessories for the Galaxy S25 models, including a magnetic case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While many users expected the Galaxy S25 series to be Qi2 compatible by default, the company has made them Qi2-ready instead.

This makes the Galaxy S25 series still rely on cases that feature magnets even with the WITS 3-in-1 Qi2 wireless charger or the aforementioned Samsung official case for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Moreover, WITS also has a Qi2 wireless car charger for the Galaxy S25 models, which also offers 15W charging support. Users can also look for third-party Qi2-compatible cases for the latest trio and even for the older flagship Galaxy models or compatible Android phones in general.