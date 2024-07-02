Samsung Galaxy S24 FE leak gives us a sneak peek at its wardrobe

What you need to know

Industry insider Ross Young revealed the potential Galaxy S24 FE colors: black, gray, light blue, light green, and yellow.

The black version is likely to be prioritized in production due to its popularity.

The final color names may be more creative, like previous names such as Mint, Cream, and Graphite.

Samsung is presumably readying the Galaxy S24 FE for launch, and with the date supposedly nearing, a new leak has spilled the tea on its color options.

Industry insider Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has revealed the possible color lineup for the next Fan Edition phone. According to Young, the phone might come in five shades: black, gray, light blue, light green, and a pop of yellow.

S24FE colors: - Black- Gray- Light Blue- Light Green- YellowBlack is highest volume.July 1, 2024

Backing up the latest leak, we've already seen sneak peeks of the Galaxy S24 FE in light green and classic black online. Renders previously shared by @OnLeaks on X hinted at a sleeker design with thinner bezels. There's also talk of the display size increasing, possibly hitting 6.65 inches.

The leak also suggests that the black option will be prioritized in production, likely because it's always a hit with phone buyers. It looks like this classic color is set to dominate once more.

Keep in mind that these leaked colors might not match Samsung's final, more creative marketing names. In the past, we've seen colors like Mint, Cream, and Graphite instead of just plain green, white, and black.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy S24 FE will look a lot like the Galaxy S23 FE, but with some tweaks. One big change is that the SIM card tray might move to the top of the phone instead of next to the USB-C port at the bottom, like on the S23 FE.

You can also forget the earlier rumors about a Snapdragon chipset—it's now expected that the Galaxy S24 FE will run on the Exynos 2400 chipset, the same one found in some Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models.

The Galaxy S24 FE might also come with 12GB of RAM, the latest Android 14, and a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor. The camera system is expected to include a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP or 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung is keeping the Galaxy S24 FE's launch date under wraps, but the buzz points to a release in late 2024 or early 2025.