Samsung Galaxy S22 series starts receiving the May 2022 security update

What you need to know

Samsung has begun rolling out the May 2022 update to the Galaxy S22 series.

The update appears to only include the latest Android security patch.

It is currently rolling out to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variants in Asia, and will likely expand in the coming days and weeks.

Samsung has made a habit of updating its flagship smartphones to the latest security patch ahead of other Android devices and often before we enter the corresponding month. May is no different, as the company has already started rolling out the May update to its Galaxy S22 series.

The new update is arriving for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variant of the Galaxy S22 series has so far been spotted in several Asian countries, including India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and the Phillippines.

(Image credit: Naveenpippal via Samsung Community)

There doesn't appear to be anything particularly interesting arriving with the update aside from a bump to the latest Android security patch. For now, there are no details on what is included in the patch, although fortunately, the pesky "Dirty Pipe" vulnerability was already patched with the April update.

As XDA-Developers points out, one notable change with this update is a move to a new bootloader version — from v1 to v2 — meaning users won't be able to revert to a previous build following the update.

Samsung often updates its flagship devices ahead of a new month and has been pretty reliable about pushing monthly update patches, which keeps its best Android phones safe and secure. Google also follows a fairly regular update cadence with the Pixel lineup, usually after the corresponding month has started.

The May update bumps the software build number to S90xEXXS2AVDD and comes in just over half a gigabyte. It may arrive in more regions in the following days, but in the meantime, you can manually check for the OTA update by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.