Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Mid-range perfection The cheaper of these two phones is a solid all-rounder, and the mid-range phone to beat in mid-2022. The A53 is an affordable handset with excellent photographic capabilities, especially from its main camera, and doesn't skimp on battery power. But it may not be a great fit for heavy mobile gamers. Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED screen

Capable 64MP camera

More than one day per charge

Four guaranteed Android OS updates

IP67 dust and water resistance Against Exynos SoC benchmarks lower than equivalent Snapdragon

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Greater specs Upgrade to the Galaxy A73 5G and you'll enjoy a larger display, a higher-end main camera with a whopping 108MP resolution, and a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset that may fare better in graphically intensive games. However, availability is limited to select countries. Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED screen

Top-tier 108MP camera

Giant battery

Four guaranteed Android OS updates

IP67 dust and water resistance

Highly capable Snapdragon processor Against No 3.5mm jack

Limited global availability

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs. Galaxy A53 5G: Bigger phone, better specs?

As Samsung continues to build out its mid-range lineup, it brings us two very similar handsets. We're already very familiar with the Galaxy A53 5G, which we've reviewed as one of the best cheap Android phones you can buy right now. In May 2022, it's joined by the Galaxy A73 5G — effectively a slightly larger, slightly upgraded version of that handset.

With the increase in screen size and hardware specs comes an equally modest price jump — from ₹29,700 to ₹35,979 in India. The A73's availability is somewhat limited at the time of writing, with India being the largest, and Samsung Levant also listing the phone — the company says it'll be available in "select markets," so more may be added in the future.

Both phones are built on common foundations, with a plastic-backed chassis featuring a soft raised area housing the camera module. Meanwhile, around the front; an impressive flat 120Hz SuperAMOLED display features in both models, matching the smoothness you'll experience from much more expensive handsets, with an ample Full HD+ display resolution.

The main difference is that the A53 packs a 6.5-inch panel, whereas the A73 steps up to a heftier 6.7-inch display diagonally. Both are comfortably within large phone territory, but the A73 may be worth considering if you want a more expansive canvas for video content and gaming.

Hardware Specifications Category Galaxy A53 5G Galaxy A73 5G Dimensions 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm 163.7 x 76.1 x 7.6 mm Weight 189 g 181 g Display 6.5-inch 120Hz SuperAMOLED FHD+ 6.7-inch 120Hz SuperAMOLED FHD+ RAM / Storage 6GB - 8GB RAM, 128 - 256GB storage 6GB - 8GB RAM, 128 - 256GB storage MicroSD Yes Yes Processor Samsung Exynos 1280 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Camera 1 64 MP, f/1.8 OIS 108 MP, f/1.8 OIS Camera 2 12 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide 12 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide Camera 3 5 MP, f/2.4 macro 5 MP, f/2.4 macro Camera 4 5 MP, f/2.4 depth 5 MP, f/2.4 depth Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.2 32 MP, f/2.2 Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Charging Up to 25W Up to 25W

The rest of the spec sheet is almost identical across both models — there's a 5,000mAh battery which, in our testing of the A53 easily provided more than a full day's worth of power. Even with its larger display, early reviews point to the A57 offering longevity in the same ballpark. Neither model offers wireless charging, but you'll get the same 25 watts over a wire in both A53 and A73 — which, incidentally, is the same as Samsung offers in its flagship S22 and S22+.

Value-add features like IP67 water and dust resistance are a welcome addition in both models, as is optical in-screen fingerprint recognition. Samsung's impressive software update promise also applies to both phones, with four years of Android updates from the time of launch coming to both the Galaxy A73 and A53. That means both are supported right up to Android 16.

The key difference for hardware nerds is the processor. The Galaxy A53 uses Samsung's own Exynos 1280 processor, a decent mid-range chip that we found provided plenty of power for day-to-day app use, save for intensive gaming sessions. But the A73 steps it up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. This chip, first unveiled in mid-2021, benchmarks higher than the Exynos 1280, particularly in graphically intensive tasks. (App developers also tend to optimize for Qualcomm's platforms because of the chip giant's Android dominance.)

However, either processor should provide more than enough power for everyday tasks. And with both phones being configurable with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, plus microSD expansion, your memory needs are easily covered.

The other major change is the main camera sensor in the Galaxy A73 5G. While the A53 has a perfectly capable 64MP main sensor, the A73 ups the ante with a whopping 108MP resolution for its primary shooter. This means you'll enjoy clearer low-light captures thanks to the larger sensor size. And there should be more room for sharp digitally zoomed photos too — important since neither A53 nor A73 has a dedicated telephoto camera. (The secondary cameras are identical across both models — including the 32-megapixel front-facing camera.)

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G vs. Galaxy A53 5G: Which should you buy?

Both the Galaxy A53 5G and A73 5G are great mid-range phones that are worthy of their asking price. If the A73 is available where you live, and you're able to splash the extra cash, we think it's probably worth it. While both have a solid foundation of hardware specs, the faster processor, higher-res camera, and bigger screen of the A73 will make for a superior overall experience.

Even if you're in a part of the world where the A73 is sold, the Galaxy A53 5G remains an excellent buy if you want to save a little money. And you may want to consider it if you're not a big mobile gamer, or if the slight photographic upgrade isn't a big deal for you — especially since the secondary cameras are unchanged in the more expensive model.

And, of course, a 6.7-inch display may just be too big for you. The 6.5-inch size of the A53's display is by no means small, but it's easier to one-hand than its larger sibling.