The leaked Galaxy A35 5G looks a little less 'budget' than its predecessor

What you need to know

The first renders of an upcoming midrange phone from Samsung have emerged.

The leaked renders of Galaxy A35 show us the device in full, with a familiar look and a slightly updated design.

The device is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2024, similar to this year's predecessor.

Prolific leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer is back with yet another high-quality render of the alleged Galaxy A35 5G, which will likely hit the stores early next year.

Hemmerstoffer has partnered with MySmartPrice to share the renders of the Galaxy A35, which will be released as the next iteration of the Galaxy A34 launched earlier this year. The shared renders showcase a familiar design we have seen throughout the year in Samsung's Galaxy devices, including the flagship Galaxy S23 series.

So #FutureSquad... Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyA35 (360° video + crispy sharp 5K renders + dimensions)! You're welcome...😏On behalf of @mysmartprice 👉🏻 https://t.co/e7P2sA6QcP pic.twitter.com/ODrVAHWyLgNovember 22, 2023 See more

The alleged Galaxy A35 will have a mix of flat panels on both the front and back with rounded corners, giving it a somewhat boxy look. Again, the back will have a triple camera array, as noticed in the earlier Galaxy phones from this year.

On the front, the Galaxy A35 has a flat display with a punch hole cut out (a step up from the predecessor, which featured a notched Infinity-V display) to incorporate a selfie camera. According to the leaker, the display measures 6.6 inches, similar to its predecessor.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via MySmartPrice) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via MySmartPrice) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ via MySmartPrice)

Similar to previously leaked renders of the Galaxy A15, the Galaxy A35 appears to have a mostly flat frame with one side protruding slightly where the hardware buttons go.

Assuming these renders are accurate, MySmartPrice has detailed some more specifications for the alleged Galaxy A35, including its approximate dimensions of 61.6 x 77.9 x 8.2 mm. Apart from the renders, nothing concrete is available regarding Samsung's upcoming mid-range smartphone.

Going by the previous Galaxy A models, the upcoming Galaxy A35 will be a fairly middle-of-the-road device in the Samsung lineup that will likely rely on either a MediaTek or Exynos chipset underneath. The display is also expected to have a high 120Hz refresh rate panel.

With the One UI 6 already rolling out to existing Galaxy devices, we expect the Galaxy A35 to roll out with Android 14-based One UI 6 out of the box or One UI 6.1 if Samsung releases it in the first quarter of 2024.