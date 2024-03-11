Qualcomm teases another flagship chipset coming out in March

What you need to know

Qualcomm is expected to unveil its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, on March 18.

The rumored processor may include a Cortex-X4 prime core at 3.01GHz, four Cortex-A720 performance cores at 2.61GHz, and three Cortex-A520 efficiency cores at 1.84GHz.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 boasts the Adreno 750 GPU, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is speculated to have the Adreno 735, potentially making it a slightly scaled-down version.

Qualcomm has revealed that it will introduce a new flagship chipset on March 18, believed to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

The chip giant teased the upcoming debut of its next flagship, Snapdragon SoC, on Weibo. If the rumors hold water, this chipset is gearing up to rub shoulders with the top dog, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Qualcomm wowed us with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor a few months ago, and now it's the powerhouse behind most of the leading flagship smartphones of 2024. But last month, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that Qualcomm was gearing up to drop the curtain on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, the latest addition to its lineup, crafted specifically for premium smartphones.

However, don't expect the rumored processor to outpace the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in speed. According to DCS, it might boast one Cortex-X4 prime core revving up at 3.01GHz, four Cortex-A720 performance cores clocking at 2.61GHz, and three Cortex-A520 efficiency cores ticking away at 1.84GHz.

Additionally, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 includes the Adreno 750 GPU, rumor has it that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is rolling out with the Adreno 735. In a nutshell, the upcoming chip might be a toned-down version of its speedier sibling.

Adding to the intrigue, if we can trust the English translation of the Weibo post, Qualcomm seems to be hinting at a keen emphasis on AI for its upcoming chipset.

Sure, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will steal the show at the launch event, but Qualcomm might also surprise us with a new mid-range processor, the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3, as per Gizmochina. This chip could be the powerhouse behind the upcoming mid-range smartphones gearing up for a debut later this year.

Rumor has it that the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 is rocking the Adreno 732 GPU under the hood, packing a performance punch comparable to the Adreno 735 in the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. If this pans out, it looks like both chips are bringing some serious graphical firepower to the table.